Is There a ‘Talking Dead’ Tonight? What Time Is It Airing?

The midseason premiere of The Walking Dead is airing tonight on AMC. But Talking Dead is not airing immediately after the episode. In fact, it’s not airing until after 11 p.m. Eastern this evening. Find out how long you have to wait to watch the newest installment of Talking Dead.

‘Talking Dead’ Won’t Premiere Until 11:21 PM Eastern Tonight

PREMIERE TIME & DATE: Tonight, Talking Dead airs later at 11:21 p.m. Eastern to 12:20 a.m. Eastern.

There’s a lot to talk about after The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 9 airs, and fans are going to have a lot of questions. But some of those questions will have to wait because Talking Dead isn’t airing immediately after The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs at 9 p.m. Eastern. Then at 10:05 p.m. Eastern, Better Call Saul airs for a special two-night event. And the Better Call Saul premiere is extra long this time around.

So that’s why Talking Dead won’t be broadcast until 11:21 p.m. Eastern or 10:21 p.m. Central. In the Pacific time zone, it’s broadcasting on TV at 11:21 p.m. Pacific. In the Mountain time zone, TV Guide lists it as airing at 12:21 a.m. Mountain (technically on February 24), but check your local cable service to be sure.

Where We Left Off

Here’s a quick recap of where we left off with spoilers for Season 10 Episode 8 of The Walking Dead.

In the last episode before tonight, we met Virgil. He saved Luke’s life and was trying to get back to his family, but because Siddiq was just killed by a spy, Michonne didn’t trust him. That was really bad timing for poor Virgil. Eventually he said he’d take Michonne to the fortified island where he lived and supply her with a lot of weapons as payment for his debt to Oceanside. These weapons could make a difference in their war against the Whisperers. Michonne agreed.

Rosita fought Dante after she went to check on Coco, realizing he killed Siddiq. Siddiq reanimated during the fight and Rosita had to kill him as a walker. She beat up Dante and he was captured, but Gabriel later killed him against the community’s wishes.

Dante was sent by the Whisperers to spread paranoia and to contaminate the water, and he was the one who painted “Silence the Whisperers” to stir up more trouble.

Gamma, meanwhile, told Aaron that if she could see her nephew, she’d show him where Alpha keeps her herd of walkers. Carol, Daryl, Aaron, Connie, Kelly, and Magna went with him, but the trip did not prove fruitful and there was no herd to be found.

Daryl thought Carol was losing it and didn’t trust her fully, and it turned out that he was right. Carol saw Alpha and chased after her into a trap, where she fell into a cave full of zombies. Sadly, the rest of the group didn’t fare any better and fell in right after her.