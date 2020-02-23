‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 9: What Time & Channel Is It On Tonight?

The Season 10 midseason premiere of The Walking Dead is airing tonight. It feels like it’s been forever since we last saw the show. When the midseason finale ended on AMC, things were looking really dark and Carol and company were caught in a trap of Alpha’s making. Will they survive? Who will die? You’ll likely want to watch tonight’s episode as soon as it airs, so read on for all the details.

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Premiere Airs Tonight on AMC at 9 PM Eastern

PREMIERE TIME AND DATE: The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 9 — the midseason premiere — begins at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) and lasts until 10:05 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, February 23, 2020. It’s five minutes longer than a regular episode. In the Pacific time zone, it’s airing at 9 p.m. Pacific. (If you want to watch it at the same time as the rest of the country, which would be 6 p.m. Pacific, you can try streaming it online. Some services may let you stream it earlier, but it’s not guaranteed.) In the Mountain time zone it’s listed by TV Guide as airing at 10 p.m. Mountain on TV, but check your local cable service to be sure.

Immediately after The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul will air. That will leave Talking Dead airing later tonight at 11:21 p.m. Eastern to 12:20 a.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: The show always airs on AMC. Check with your local TV provider (ie FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner, AT&T, Charter) to find out what channel AMC is on in your area. You can also click here to access the AMC channel finder and locate your local station’s channel number.

OFFICIAL AMC SYNOPSIS: Tonight’s episode is called “Squeeze.” The description reads: “Our group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.”

You might be confused because some people have already seen tonight’s episode. That’s because AMC Premiere made the Season 10 midseason premiere of The Walking Dead available 48 hours early. Typically, AMC Premiere lets you stream all new episodes of The Walking Dead 48 hours before they air. They offered this for Fear the Walking Dead also. The premiere of The Walking Dead in 2019 was actually available a full week early, but this time around it’s just 48 hours early.

But remember: AMC Premiere only works if you have a TV provider. If you’ve cut the cord and are cable-free, then you can’t use AMC Premiere. The website notes: “You can subscribe to AMC Premiere as long as AMC is part of your TV package. If you suspend or cancel your TV Provider account, your AMC Premiere subscription will no longer be active. Xfinity viewers can upgrade to AMC Premiere through Xfinity.”

When asked about his favorite part of the second half of Season 10, Jeffrey Dean Morgan wrote: “Is gonna hit hard and fast. Plus… there may be some Negan in there… who defines hitting hard and fast. (Easy for those of you with minds in the gutter) second half, in a word? KILLER.” [sic]

Here’s what we know so far about the Season 10 schedule: