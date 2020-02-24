‘When Calls the Heart’ Poll: Should Elizabeth Pick Lucas or Nathan?

A big question on fans minds ever since the end of Season 6 is who will Elizabeth pick on When Calls the Heart. Will she choose Lucas or Nathan? Both men are vying for her heart on the show, but she can’t seem to decide which has the greatest pull on her. Fans are divided on which she should pick, and some think that neither is the best choice for her. At the end of this story, take Heavy’s poll and let us know which person you think Elizabeth should pick — or neither.

Season 6 ended with a cliffhanger, when Elizabeth just couldn’t choose between Lucas and Nathan. She chose Lucas as her dance partner, but she looked torn when her gaze met Nathan’s. And then the episode ended, and fans didn’t know what to think.

It doesn’t look like things are going to be any easier for her in Season 7.

ET interviewed Alfonso H. Moreno, executive producer. Moreno said about her choice: “I hoped to develop these two new, very different, characters in such a way that both would be worthy of Elizabeth’s love. I also hoped that the social media fan base would be engaged enough to be split as to who was the worthiest choice.”

He said that Lucas’ charm won Elizabeth over for the dance, along with his being a little more forthright in pursuing her. He said that Elizabeth didn’t share a kiss with anyone because she was just recently widowed and still dealing with some of those emotions.

If you recall, Elizabeth and Jack were married in Season 5, and the penultimate episode ended on a cliffhanger as fans wondered if Jack had died. Sadly, it turned out that he had died, but there was hope in Elizabeth being pregnant with his child.

According to ET. Daniel Lissing chose to move on from the show while contracts were being renegotiated, which meant that Canadian Mountie Jack Thornton had to leave too. Lissing said he had to leave the show because of “reasons that are very personal to me.” He did not want to elaborate further, but said Hallmark was nothing but supportive. His full quote reads: “Circumstances arose for me where I needed to leave When Calls the Heart for reasons that are very personal to me. I went to Hallmark, and they were nothing but supportive of me. I went to the girls, and they were nothing but supportive of me.”

As far as Season 7, Moreno told ET that he wasn’t sure if she’d make a clear choice this season or not.

Krakow told Desert News that she loved how invested fans were in her character’s choice. “I feel honored that our fans continue to be so invested in the stories we’re telling.” She mentioned that one thing holding Elizabeth back was not wanting to her either man.

Nathan seems fairly similar to Jack in many ways, from being a Mountie to his demeanor. So if Elizabeth is more drawn to a certain type, she might be drawn to Nathan over Lucas. But Lucas seems to help Elizabeth take herself less seriously and is confident enough to openly pursue her, which could be strong points in his favor.

Who do you think Elizabeth should pick? Vote in our poll.

