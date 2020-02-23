‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 7 Premiere: What Time & Channel Does WCTH Episode 1 Air?

The Hallmark favorite When Calls the Heart is returning for its Season 7 premiere on The Hallmark Channel tonight. Here are all the details on WCTH’s schedule and what time Episode 1 is airing.

Time & Channel for the WCTH Season 7 Premiere

Premiere Date: When Calls the Heart‘s first episode of Season 7 premieres tonight, Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Premiere Time: The episode will air at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central). This is an hour earlier than the second half of Season 6 aired last year.

The episode will be one hour long. Just before WCTH airs, you can watch an encore of Hallmark’s latest movie Love in Store. After When Calls the Heart, stick around to watch Season 1 Episode 2 of When Hope Calls. It’s already aired on Hallmark’s livestream service, but now it’s airing on the Hallmark Channel too. This is probably why When Calls the Heart is starting an hour earlier than it did last season.

WCTH Channel: The episode will premiere on The Hallmark Channel.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

Preview & Recap

Here’s a Season 7 Celebration Special. You can watch the full half hour below.

Here's a Season 7 Celebration Special.

And here’s a preview for the new season.

And here's a preview for the new season.

And here’s a teaser video.

And here's a teaser video.

Hallmark’s official description for the new season reads: “More surprises and challenges are in store for the residents of Hope Valley. Elizabeth’s friendships with Nathan and Lucas continue to deepen, Faith and Carson must make choices about their future, and the whole town joins in the excitement as Jesse and Clara plan their wedding.”

Season 7 Episode 1 is called “A Moving Picture.” The official description reads: “Lucas gives Elizabeth writing advice that causes her to search for new inspiration. Rosemary and Lee plan a vacation. Faith returns home with a dilemma that may force her to part ways from Carson. Gowen is interviewed for a business magazine.”

According to Parade, a journalist will be visiting Hope Valley in Episode 1 and this journalist will be focusing on the oil business and trying to dig up dirt on Henry Gowen. But this isn’t the only storyline happening tonight. A lot is going to happen for fans to talk about in the weeks to come.

#Hearties Season 7 of @hallmarkchannel 'When Calls the Heart' premieres Sunday. "We're going to see a lot more of the pickle Elizabeth found herself in at the of Season 6," said @erinkrakow. — Kurt Manwaring (@fromthedesk_) February 19, 2020

And let’s not forget the most exciting news: Lincoln and Gunnar Taylor are back as twins portraying Baby Jack. You can follow them on Instagram here. All our other favorite cast members are returning too. So far, it’s not known if there will be any major cast changes this season.

Of course, Erin Krakow is returning, and she’ll be faced with a decision between Lucas and Nathan. But will she make a decision?

Some fans can’t imagine she’ll find the kind of love she had with Jack. But let’s hope she does.

when calls the heart😅🤭 pic.twitter.com/ERiR86JsDV — هـــنـــاء الشمري (@hanaAlFalah) February 14, 2020

After today’s episode, the next episode of When Call the Heart will air on March 1, 2020. It’s called “The Heart of a Father.”

While you’re at it, give When Hope Calls a try too.

I love When Calls the Heart and I can't wait for S7! But I'm also really looking forward to rewatching S1 of When Hope Calls! If you haven't watched the show, I highly recommend it! 😃 https://t.co/BKasgBTcsq — Jessica (@bookgeek2872) February 16, 2020

Fans are really excited about the new season of When Calls the Heart.

