‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 7 Episode 1 Spoilers: Cast, Photos & Videos

The hit TV series When Calls the Heart is finally returning to Hallmark on Sunday night, February 23, 2020. If you just can’t wait until the episode premieres, here’s a look at some photos, videos, and cast spoilers that you can expect.

This article will have spoilers for Episode 1 of Season 7, along with possible minor spoilers beyond Episode 1 based on behind-the-scenes photos and more.

Episode 1 Is Called ‘A Moving Picture’

Season 7 Episode 1 is called “A Moving Picture.” The official description reads: “Lucas gives Elizabeth writing advice that causes her to search for new inspiration. Rosemary and Lee plan a vacation. Faith returns home with a dilemma that may force her to part ways from Carson. Gowen is interviewed for a business magazine.”

Interestingly, Parade shared that Episode 1 begins two years after the Season 6 finale. So that cliffhanger I guess still isn’t resolved. Elizabeth is still single.

According to Parade, the “dilemma” Faith is facing is a job offer that would force her to leave Hope Valley if she accepted it.

Faith wasn’t in a lot of Season 6 because she left to care for her sick dad. There was some concern that the actress, Andrew Brooks, was leaving the show, which Heavy discussed here. But that didn’t end up being the case, and it looks like Brooks is here to stay.

Brooks is very busy. In addition to starring on When Calls the Heart, she also stars on Supergirl. Her character had a pretty big role on the show for this current season.

As for Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), it sounds like she goes to Lucas for advice about her writing and he gives her an honest and blunt critique. But she’s also still exploring possibilities with Nathan too, not ready to make a choice.

Here’s a sneak peak shared by Parade for Episode 1.

Parade Exclusive! Sneak Peek From the S7 Premiere of When Calls the Heart 2020-02-21T20:47:24.000Z

According to Parade, a journalist will be visiting Hope Valley in Episode 1 and this journalist will be focusing on the oil business and trying to dig up dirt on Henry Gowen.

Meanwhile, a work conflict will be causing problems for Rosemary and Lee’s vacation, Parade shared.

Here Are Some Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from filming. Erin Krakow shared this one from a saloon scene.

Here’s another.

Paul Green shared a photo with a horse from Season 7.

And it looks like he and Faith could have some intense moments.

Episode 2 spoilers below:

After today’s episode, the next episode of When Call the Heart will air on March 1, 2020. It’s called “The Heart of a Father.”

The official description for Episode 2 reads: “Elizabeth helps Nathan navigate family tensions when his estranged father arrives in town after recently being released from jail.”

The Cast for Season 7

Lincoln and Gunnar Taylor are back as twins portraying Baby Jack.

You can follow them on Instagram here.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look.

As far as other cast members, all the favorites are returning: Paul Green, Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, Jack Wagner, Kevin McGarry, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, and more.

Crown Media lists the following as being in the Season 7 Episode 1 cast:

Erin Krakow (Elizabeth Thornton)

Pascale Hutton (Rosemary Coulter)

Jack Wagner (Bill Avery)

Kavan Smith (Leland “Lee” Coulter)

Chris McNally (Lucas Bouchard)

Kevin McGarry (Nathan Grant)

Paul Greene (Dr. Carson Shepherd)

Martin Cummins (Henry Gowen)

Aren Buchholz (Jesse Flynn)

Eva Bourne (Clara Stanton)

Loretta Walsh (Florence Blakeley)

Andrea Brooks (Faith Carter)

Kayla Wallace (Fiona Miller)

Johannah Newmarch (Molly Sullivan)

Hrothgar Mathews (Ned Yost)

Ben Rosenbaum (Mike Hickam)

Christian Michael Cooper (Timmy Lawson)

Jaeda Lily Miller (Allie)

Genea Charpentier (Laura)

Gracyn Shinyei (Emily)

Ava Cooper (Opal)

Jaiven Natt (Robert)

Catherine Lough Haggquist (Marion)

Karl Mercer (Gustave)

Gunnar Taylor (Little Jack) & Lincoln Taylor (Little Jack)

More Photos & Videos from Season 7

Here are more photos and videos from Season 7 Episode 1.

And here are some video trailers.

Here’s a Season 7 Celebration Special. You can watch the full half hour below.

And here’s a preview for the new season.

And here’s a teaser video.

This preview was shared eight months ago, but it’s still nice to look back on.

It looks like Hallmark has a lot in store for us this season.