When Does ‘Vikings’ Season 6 Return? Episode 11 Air Date

The Vikings mid-season finale for the sixth and final season airs tonight, February 5 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on the History Channel. With the winter break just around the corner, fans might be wondering when the show will return for the second half of Season 6.

Season 6 Episode 11, which does not have a title or description on the History Channel website or IMDb just yet, will air sometime later this year. No official return date has been announced at this time, but Heavy will update this post once more information is known.

There are 20 episodes slated for the final season of the show, so fans have another 10 episodes to look forward to before the series comes to an end. Here’s what we know about the remaining Vikings Season 6 schedule:

Season 6 Might Return in November, According to IMDb

The description for tonight’s mid-season finale, titled “The Best Laid Plans,” reads, “Ivar and Igor might be planning against Oleg, but they’re still part of the force that departs Kiev to invade Scandinavia. King Harald and King Bjorn begin furious preparations for the invasion. But can enough be done to resist the Rus’ force?”

Tonight’s episode will be the last for the next several months. It’s unclear at this time when Season 6 will officially return; however, the IMDb website states that the next episode of Vikings will air in November this year, so if the site is correct, fans have a bit of a wait until Episode 11 returns. It’s worth noting again that this has not been confirmed by the network as of this article’s publication, but Heavy will update this post as soon as History releases an official premiere date for the second half of the season.

Update: IMDb originally noted that the show would return in November, but now the site just states that Episode 11 will return sometime in 2020. The exact date is still unknown at this time, although Express reports that Episode 11 will air in December, 2020. Again, this has not been confirmed.

Series Creator Michael Hirst Considers Season 6 The Most ‘Ambitious & Intensely Emotional’ Season Yet

According to series creator Michael Hirst, the final season of Vikings features 20 of the most “intensely emotional” episodes the series has aired yet. “I always knew how Vikings would end and, after 89 episodes, I truly believe the saga of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons has been told and we are leaving our beloved fans with the proper and definitive ending they so deserve,” Hirst said in a statement. “Although it is bittersweet, there are still 20 episodes left and the most ambitious and intensely emotional episodes are still to come.”

Tune in tonight, February 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST to catch the mid-season finale of Vikings. In the meantime, the entire series is available to binge on Amazon Prime Video while you wait for the Season 6 return. You can read more about how to stream tonight’s episode by clicking here. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

