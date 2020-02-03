When Is ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Returning? Here’s What We Know So Far

With Adult Swim debuting a new Rick and Morty Pringles ad today during the Super Bowl, a lot of people are wondering how much longer we’re going to have to wait until the second half of Season 4 returns with new episodes. Unfortunately, we only have clues about the show’s return so far and not an actual date. Here’s what know.

The Second Half of the Season Is Returning ‘Sooner than Later’

Rick and Morty finished its first half of Season 4 in December with an episode called Rattlestar Ricklactica. Now it’s February and there’s still no word on an exact date for when the Adult Swim favorite will return.

Season 4 is going to have a total of 10 episodes and the first five already aired in 2019. The second half is airing sometime in 2020, but Adult Swim hasn’t revealed exactly when.

The only thing Adult Swim officially announced about the date so far was a tweet on December 16 promising that new episodes for Season 4 would return in 2020.

However, we can get some more clues about the rest of the season’s fate in other places. In an interview with Collider in late November, Spencer Grammer (who voices Summer) said:

We have, I think, two more episodes airing in this chunk. And then we have another five coming out eventually, sooner than later. And then we also have, I know they’re working on season five. I hope we do get to explore more from her background and the future and just in general.”

Her interview helped end some rumors that Episode 5 was the Season 4 finale. Some Australian websites incorrectly reported that Season 4 only had five episodes based on the first half releasing on Netflix. Those rumors were incorrect.

Grammer confirmed there will be 10 episodes total. In the interview, she also said that she has already recorded for Episode 10, but they would be “revising and then re-writing certain things.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July 2019, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long. Then on November 10, just a few hours before the first episode premiered, Roiland officially announced on Twitter that there would be 10 episodes total in the season.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

Roiland wrote: “Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday Nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim.”

Roiland hasn’t tweeted anything about Rick and Morty since December 15, when he said Episode 5 was his favorite of the first five for Season 4.

My favorite episode of these first five Rick and Morty episodes airs tonight! 11:30 PM E/P

Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/NaMJpAixVk — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) December 15, 2019

So in conclusion, the last five are airing sometime in 2020 and it could be really soon since the actor who voices Summer already recorded for the Season 4 finale.

Pringles Debuted a ‘Rick and Morty’ Ad That Feels Like an Episode

The closest we’ve gotten to “new” Rick and Morty content since the first half of the season ended is the new Pringles commercial that has been released.

VideoVideo related to when is ‘rick and morty’ season 4 returning? here’s what we know so far 2020-02-02T19:07:36-05:00

The new commercial feels a lot like an episode, except it ended on a cliffhanger. In the commercial, Rick realizes that he and Summer were taken and put in a Pringles commercial. He was warned it might happen and they wouldn’t be able to get out. Now they’re being attacked by Pringles robots dressed to look like Morty. When the ad ends, Rick is screaming as the Morty robots overwhelm and attack him.

That’s quite the crazy cliffhanger. Unfortunately, since it’s an ad we probably won’t get any type of conclusion. But it sure felt like an episode to me. Good job, Pringles and Adult Swim.

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works