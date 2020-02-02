Where Is the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show Taking Place?

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida this year, and features Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the headlining artists. This will be the 11th time that the Miami metropolitan area will host a Super Bowl, the most Super Bowls of any host city, according to NBC Sports.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST, so Lopez and Shakira will likely take the stage around 8-8:30 p.m. EST, if all goes smoothly during the first half of the game. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers this year.

This year’s halftime collaboration with Lopez and Shakira marks the first lineup since Jay-Z and his entertainment company Roc Nation were brought on to co-produce the show. The NFL struck a deal with Jay-Z in 2019 to “lead the league’s endeavors in music and entertainment,” according to NBC and Fox News.

Here’s what you need to know about the Super Bowl halftime show 2020:

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Announced in September, 2019 That They Would be Performing the Halftime Show

Shakira and Lopez both announced in September, 2019 that they would be performing during the 2020 halftime show by posting photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages. Each star was wearing Pepsi memorabilia in the announcement photo.

“This is happening. 02.02.20,” Lopez, 50, captioned a photo of Shakira, who was wearing the Pepsi symbol on an armband, as well as a ring that says 2020.

Shakira, 42, also posted an image of Lopez with the caption, “Get ready. 02.02.20.” Lopez is wearing a plethora of Pepsi items as well, including a ring and a belt buckle with the company’s logo and a gold 2020 necklace. The pop superstar will actually be celebrating her 43rd birthday during Sunday’s performance.

The 2020 performance will be the first time two Latin artists — and both Latin women — are headlining the halftime show, according to Billboard.

Demi Lovato is Performing the National Anthem This Year

Demi Lovato will be performing the National Anthem this year, while Yolanda Adams and the Children’s Voice Chorus will perform a rendition of America the Beautiful prior to kickoff. Lovato has also performed The Star Spangled Banner in 2015 before Game 4 of the World Series.

Lovato discussed her nerves before the big performance in an interview with SiriusXM Radio’s Andy Cohen on Thursday. She told Cohen that she was more nervous about singing at the Super Bowl than she was about her performance at the Grammys last weekend.

“I’ve spent more time with that song, ‘Anyone.’ I’ve spent more time listening to it. I crafted it,” she said of the emotional song she performed at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. “So when you put your heart and soul into something, it takes on a different life of its own. Whereas the national anthem, if I mess up, everyone goes after you if you do.”

She added, “I’m not going to read the comments, so it won’t matter. But it’s just one of those things where it’s like — there’s so much pressure on the national anthem. When it’s my song, if I mess up a lyric, nobody would’ve known because it wasn’t out yet.”

Tune in Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. EST to catch Super Bowl LIV on Fox, followed by the halftime show after the second quarter. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and the latest in entertainment news.

