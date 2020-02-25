Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? 2/24/2020

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is coming to a close, and there will only be two contestants left after tonight’s episode.

WARNING: SPOILERS for tonight’s episode of The Bachelor follow.

Tonight, Victoria F. will get sent home, leaving Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss as the final two contestants this season.

The two-hour episode airing tonight will be the Fantasy Suite dates. Next week, the Women Tell All will air. The two-night finale will air the following week on March 9 and 10. The Bachelor spinoff Listen to Your Heart will begin airing soon after that, with the premiere being on April 19.

The overnight dates and final rose ceremony of the 2020 season of The Bachelor were filmed in Australia, and the women shared a suite for the final week of the season.

Why Does Victoria F. Get Sent Home?

When he tells you exactly what he wants but you just don't get what he wants like #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/z6LAmqBUcB — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 21, 2020

Throughout the season so far, Victoria F. and Peter have been dealing with drama in their relationship, which resulted in an all-out fight last week during hometowns. Peter didn’t even get to meet her family because of the argument they had, and he somehow still chose her to stick around during the rose ceremony.

When it comes to overnight dates, Victoria won’t be so lucky. From teasers for the episode, it’s clear that she and Peter decide it’s time to finally talk about their relationship and address their communication issues.

Peter goes into the date knowing he has a lot of questions to ask and conversations to have with Victoria before moving forward with their relationship, saying he’s learned a lot about her. She sits down at the table, not meeting his eyes, saying they need to have “more of a conversation” because communication is important in relationships.

He tells her “What I need is that 100 percent confidence in knowing that I can always count on you,” and asks why she always pushes him away.

She says “I don’t know, I just question everything, I guess. […] I don’t know what you want.”

It’s likely the indecisiveness is just too much for Peter after all this time, and he decides to move forward with Hannah Ann and Madison instead.

The Remaining Contestants Shared One Suite

All 3 women in 1 suite? Awkward… Watch an all-new episode of #TheBachelor tonight at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/CJCkWoagTn — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 24, 2020

Usually, during Fantasy Suite week, the contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette get their own rooms and are generally pretty secluded from the other contestants. This time, however, the producers decided to put all three women in the same suite, effectively causing more drama.

According to Reality Steve, contestants have never been asked to share a room this late in the season throughout the entire history of the show.

In most seasons, once the final four contestants have been chosen on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, they do not spend time together, and they aren’t even really allowed to talk to each other for the rest of the filming. The rules are partly probably to avoid the awkwardness of each person returning to a group suite the morning after sharing a night with the bachelor or bachelorette; however, this season, the producers seem to be relying on the drama.

Fans and previous Bachelor contestants have spoken out about the women sharing a suite during this episode. Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Blake Hortsmann called out producers in his weekly episode recap for basically putting the women together just to hurt them and cause more drama.

“This show has done some evil things to contestants. But for them to all be living together during Fantasy Suites is so messed up,” the former contestant said.

READ NEXT: How Luke Bryan Met His Wife Caroline Boyer