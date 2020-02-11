Who Gets Eliminated on Their ‘Bachelor’ Solo Date Tonight?

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor will see two women head home, leaving four ladies left vying for Peter Weber‘s heart ahead of next week’s Hometown Dates episode. So who goes home tonight? Who was eliminated after her solo date? We’ve got all of your Episode 7 spoilers below.

The six women featured on tonight’s episode include Victoria F., Natasha, Kelsey, Kelley, Hannah Ann and Madison. However, before we dive into the details of tonight’s episode, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s premiere.

Natasha is Sent Home During Her 1-on-1 Date

Tonight’s episode does not feature a traditional rose ceremony, according to Reality Steve. The Bachelor blogger reports that Weber instead hands out roses to his final four women during their respective dates with the pilot. Madison and Natasha both have 1-on-1 dates with the reality star, while Hannah Ann, Victoria F. and Kelley all join him on the 3-on-1 date.

Weber sends Natasha home after their 1-on-1 date during tonight’s episode, according to Steve, and Kelley is also sent packing after the 3-on-1 date. The reality blogger writes, “Kelley Flanagan sent home during the 3-on-1. Natasha Parker sent home during her 1-on-1.”

It’s not altogether surprising that Natasha is sent home during tonight’s episode. She and Weber rarely spent any quality time alone together, and the New York native frequently criticized Weber throughout her time on the show, leading viewers to question if the reality star even liked Weber.

In the sneak peek above, before Natasha’s elimination, it looks like the two have a good time together in Peru. The clip shows them sharing Weber’s “favorite dessert,” which he says his grandmother used to make for him when he was younger.

“I’m just really excited to get him all to myself,” Natasha can be heard telling the cameras in a voiceover. “Quality time is what I’ve been waiting for. I just think it’s something that we both needed, I think it’s something that we both wanted before going to hometowns, and now that we get this undivided attention, today will definitely deepen our connection.”

Kelley is Also Sent Home During Tonight’s Episode

As mentioned above, Kelley is also sent home after her 3-on-1 date with Weber, although her elimination comes as a bit more of a surprise, as she and Weber appeared to have a relatively strong connection over previous episodes.

The promo above shine a pretty negative light on Kelley, and makes her out to be the villain of tonight’s episode. Not only does she call the other women “children,” she appears to compare them to herself, noting that Weber has an “easy decision” to make between her and the other girls. “Just look at me. I’m an attorney,” she says in the clip.

“In a season of drama, no one saw her coming,” the trailer notes, before showing clips of Kelley demanding a rose and adding, “If you’re weak, you’re not going to last.” Victoria F. can also be seen calling her a psychopath as the narrator asks “What the KELLEY?,” so fans definitely have a bit of drama to look forward to tonight.

