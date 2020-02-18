Who Gets Eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight?

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is almost complete, and there are only a few dates left before the bachelor will decide who he wants to end up with. Going into hometown dates, there are four women left vying for Weber’s heart. After the dates, there will only be three.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor follow.

In tonight’s episode, which will air on Feb 17, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Bachelor Peter takes the remaining contestants on their hometown dates and meet their families.

The remaining contestants going into the hometown dates are Madison Prewett, Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier.

According to the spoiler site Reality Steve, at the end of the episode during the rose ceremony, Peter chooses not to give Kelsey a rose, making the final three contestants this season Madison, Victoria F and Hannah Ann.

What Happens on The Hometown Dates?

The hometown dates were filmed in late October 2019. The first of the four dates was with Madison. During their time together in her hometown, Peter and Madison went to the Auburn basketball arena, where Madison’s father works, where they were able to meet the head coach and shoot around with some of the players.

The dinner portion of the night took place at the coach’s house, and Madison’s father will reportedly not give Peter his blessing to marry his daughter, which will likely be a big deal for her.

Victoria F’s Date was filmed next, and the drama really started heating up there, not that this season needed any additional dramatics. The day portion of their date was attending a Hunter Hayes concert. After the concert, however, Peter and Madison were confronted by one of Peter’s ex-girlfriends from before his reality TV days. The ex informed Peter of Victoria’s “shady” past, as she knew Victoria from before, and Peter and Victoria break up before he gets to meet her parents. Apparently, the next morning, Victoria went to Peter’s hotel room to convince him to give her another chance, which he agrees to do.

The third hometown date was Hannah Ann’s. They went to the Smokey Mountain Axe House for their day date, and then they went to dinner at Hannah Ann’s parents’ home in Powell, TN. Notably, there are no video or photo leaks of this date.

Kelsey Weier got the last hometown date, and they hung around the state capital building before going to a home for dinner where Peter was able to meet Kelsey’s mother.

Kelsey is eliminated at the rose ceremony.

When Will the Season Finale of ‘The Bachelor’ Air?

Tonight’s episode is the hometown dates. Next week, on Feb 24, 2020, the overnight dates, which were filmed in Australia, will air. The next episode should be on March 2, and that will be the “The Women Tell All” episode.

Finally, there should be a two-night finale including an “After the Final Rose” special, which should give us updates on Peter and his chosen significant other. Those will likely air the second week of March, though no official date has been revealed yet.

Tune in to The Bachelor tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT to watch the drama unfold.

