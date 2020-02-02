Who Is Performing at Super Bowl 54 Tonight?

Who is playing the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show? Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining, with some additional performers.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are performing during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show this year, which marks the first time in NFL history that two Latin female artists are set to headline. Both women are world-renowned artists, known for their Latin-pop music style of music and talented dance moves.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST, so Lopez and Shakira will take the stage shortly after the second quarter wraps up. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers this year.

Both women announced in September 2019 that they would be performing during the 2020 halftime show by posting photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages. Here’s what you need to know:

Shakira & Lopez Have Been Promoting the Show on Instagram

The 2020 performance will be the first time two Latin artists — and both Latin women — are headlining the halftime show, according to Billboard. Only one other Latin artist has headlined the show before in more than 53 years – Gloria Estefan performed twice, in 1992 and 1999.

Shakira and Lopez announced last year that they would be teaming up to perform during the 2020 halftime show, tagging each other in photos captioned, “This is happening. 02.02.20,” and “Get ready. 02.02.20.” Shakira also posted a photo of the two together, writing “It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage!”

Both pop superstars have been promoting the halftime show on their Instagram pages, posting pictures of the two together at press conferences, sporting Super Bowl and Pepsi memorabilia, and getting viewers amped up for the show. Lopez has even asked fans to send her song requests, while Shakira noted that she will also be celebrating her 43rd birthday during Sunday’s performance.

“1 day! Let’s get it Miami. Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show!” Lopez wrote on Saturday, February 1. Shakira also posted a selfie wearing a football helmet and captioned the photo, “Ready! Preparada!”

This year’s halftime collaboration with Lopez and Shakira marks the first lineup since Jay-Z and his entertainment company Roc Nation were brought on to co-produce the show. The NFL struck a deal with Jay-Z in 2019 to “lead the league’s endeavors in music and entertainment,” according to NBC and Fox News.

Both Stars Will be Honoring Kobe Bryant During Sunday’s Performance

Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Remembering Kobe Bryant At Super Bowl LIV Presser | FULL PRESSERWhile speaking at a press conference for Super Bowl LIV with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez gets emotional while speaking about the tragic helicopter accident that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, saying that her fiancee Alex Rodriguez was also "devastated". SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ETCanadaOfficial FOLLOW us here: http://www.etcanada.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/etcanada Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/etcanada Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/etcanada #JenniferLopez #Shakira #KobeBryant 2020-01-30T19:29:42.000Z

According to CBS Sports, Lopez and Shakira will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during Sunday’s halftime performance. Bryant and his daughter Gianna died Sunday, January 26 in a tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of eight other people.

“We’ll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country,” Shakira said at a Super Bowl press conference on Thursday, according to CBS. “I’m sure he’d be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day.”

Lopez became emotional while discussing Bryant’s wife Vanessa during the press conference. “I think about Vanessa as a mom and losing her best friend and partner, and losing her child,” Lopez said in the clip above. “I think how awful that must be for her right now…I’ve just been praying that God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of.”

Tune in Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. EST to catch Super Bowl LIV on Fox, followed by the halftime show after the second quarter. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and the latest in entertainment news.

