Who Made It Through on ‘The Masked Singer’? 2/12/2020

As The Masked Singer narrowed down its first group of performers on episode 3 of season 3, four characters performed for the votes of a live audience. The remaining contestants featured on the episode were Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, and Miss Monster. But, not all of them could move forward in the competition. One was eliminated.

So, who was the celebrity contestants unmasked?

Before we get into the celebrity whose identity was revealed, THIS IS YOUR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do not want to know who made it through to the next round, STOP READING NOW.

“The Masked Singer” Performances

Turtle was the first performer of the night and he delivered a rendition of “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”. Many fans on Twitter have been guessing Jesse McCartney as the singer underneath the turtle costume and we would agree. The judges gushed over the vocals as well as the dance moves in the performance.

Miss Monster was the second singer of the night and she sang “You Don’t Own Me”. Judge Nicole Scherzinger told Miss Monster that she has an iconic voice. Some viewers commenting on Twitter have guessed that Miss Monster is the legendary Chaka Khan.

Next up was Kangaroo. For her set, she performed Rihanna’s song “Diamonds” and she also revealed that she had “sat at the same table” as guest judge Leah Remini. Many fans think that Kangaroo is Jordyn Woods and her performance on episode 3, along with her clues, further solidified this. One Twitter user wrote, “Okay so now I know the Kangaroo is @jordynwoods because she does have a older brother and she had a really bad tragic when her dad died and she sat at the red table with Jada just like Leah did #TheMaskedSinger.”

The last performer of the night was the White Tiger, singing “We Will Rock You” by Queen. And, from day one of season 3, many viewers have tweeted that they believe Rob Gronkowski is White Tiger. Judge Jenny McCarthy has also said she thinks the White Tiger is Gronk.

Who Was Unmasked on “The Masked Singer”?

Leah Remini joined the show as a guest judge tonight alongside judges Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke.

With the help of a studio audience, the contestants were voted on and the character with the least amount of votes was revealed to be … Miss Monster. This meant that White Tiger, Turtle, and Kangaroo made it through to the next round.

Some of the judges voiced that they were surprised Miss Monster was voted off the show.

Before Miss Monster revealed her true identity, Nicole Scherzinger guessed Chaka Khan. Her guess was followed by Ken Jeong thinking Miss Monster was Reba McEntire. McCarthy went with Queen Latifah for her guess and Leah Remini suspected Mary Wilson. Robin Thicke gave the final guess, agreeing with Scherzinger about Chaka Khan.

Ultimately, the singer ended up being Chaka Khan. So, Scherzinger, Thicke and many of the at-home viewers were correct.

