Which Artists Turned Down This Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The Super Bowl halftime show is watched by millions of people every year, and this year should be no different. Recently, performing at the Super Bowl has been somewhat controversial. Pink reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show, joining other artists who have turned down the show in past years.

This year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show, making it the first time that two Latina recording artists will perform on stage together. The performers are promising an energetic performance and a tribute to Latino culture.

The women were not the first people offered the gig though. Pink told Billboard in late October 2019 that she was given the opportunity to perform in the 2020 Super Bowl.

Pink Wanted to Avoid Persecution

Pink pointed to the scrutiny that often hits artists who choose to perform the halftime show, especially on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

She also emphasized her support for Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the performance of the National Anthem during games to protest police brutality. She said she would have dropped to her knee in solidarity if she had chosen to perform.

“I’d probably take a knee and get carried out,” she told Billboard. She went on to talk about who would get the performance in her place.

“They should give it to Janet Jackson…” she said. “There’s rumblings around J. Lo, Rhianna. They all deserve it. They should only give it, because of the controversy, to African-American or Latina women for awhile.”

Pink has no plans to ever perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. She has, however, performed the National Anthem at the game in 2018.

The “First” Controversial Halftime Show Was in 2003

In 2004, Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson took the stage for half-time at the Super Bowl. While performing, Janet Jackson had a huge wardrobe malfunction, and the show stayed away from pop performers for a number of years afterward.

Since 2011, performers have included The Black Eyed Peas, Madonna, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and Maroon 5. Most acts brought guest performers to deliver a more energetic show.

Because of the NFL’s stance on Colin Kaepernick, stars have been turning down the Super Bowl Half Time show regularly since 2019.

In 2018, it was reported that Rihanna turned down the opportunity to perform in solidarity with Kaepernick. Adele said she turned down the show for 2017, though an NFL statement said she was never offered it.

“First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl,” Adele told her audience at a show in Los Angeles. “I mean, come on, that show is not about music. And I don’t really… I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

Other artists that have turned down the show include Jay-Z and Cardi B. The latter said she refused to perform at the Super Bowl until Kaepernick is rehired.

