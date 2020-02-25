Why Judge Adam Levine Left ‘The Voice’?

Getty Former coach on "The Voice" CeeLo Green poses with Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Pharrell Williams.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, former coach on The Voice, reportedly hate each other, and that was the reason why Levine was asked to leave the show.

According to an anonymous Emmy Voter who told the Hollywood Reporter, Shelton couldn’t stand Levine and when it came down to one of them leaving, Levine was the one who was shown the exit. While the two maintain that they’re friends, and that they continue to be friends, the Maroon 5 frontman seems to be getting lonely staying home, playing dad to his two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gia Grace with wife Behati Prinsloo.

making me look cool.

He told Ellen recently that he misses the show, and would love to return, despite the fact that he loves doing little more than sitting around the house way more than getting a reported $30 million paycheck.

According to People, Blake Shelton says he no longer misses Levine, who left the hit show earlier this year. And Shelton has good reason: Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson, he says, is “doing a great job filling the Adam ‘assh— void.’”

My ❤️

In fact, Shelton revealed at a recent Nashville event to promote The Voice that he recently told Clarkson exactly that. He reported Clarkson’s reaction, saying, “She didn’t take that very well.”

On April 23, 2019, Country Living reported a moment between Levine and Shelton in which Levine told Shelton that he “hated him.”

About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. 😂 Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. 😊 What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam

Country Living reported, during the second round of the show’s first Live Cross Battles host Carson Daly asked the judges for their takes. Blake commented first, then Daly went to Adam for feedback.

He took a dig at a “weird analogy” Blake made about the contestant “looking for some change” on the stage, but the Shelton responded by making fun of Adam’s mohawk. “I’m sorry, with that haircut, I’m not accepting any weird assessments from you today,” Country Living continued.

Sharp.

Finally, Levine defended his haircut and then he said to the performers, “Hey, guys. Sorry. I just hate him, that’s all.”

There was silence after the comment was made, and many people on social media thought the back-and-forth was becoming unprofessional.

