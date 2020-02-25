Why Judge Adam Levine Left ‘The Voice’?

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, former coach on The Voice, reportedly hate each other, and that was the reason why Levine was asked to leave the show.

According to an anonymous Emmy Voter who told the Hollywood Reporter, Shelton couldn’t stand Levine and when it came down to one of them leaving, Levine was the one who was shown the exit. While the two maintain that they’re friends, and that they continue to be friends, the Maroon 5 frontman seems to be getting lonely staying home, playing dad to his two daughters, Dusty Rose and Gia Grace with wife Behati Prinsloo.

He told Ellen recently that he misses the show, and would love to return, despite the fact that he loves doing little more than sitting around the house way more than getting a reported $30 million paycheck.

Adam Levine Is Now a Stay-at-Home DadAdam Levine talked with Ellen about why he decided, after a decade as a coach, to leave "The Voice" to become a stay-at-home-dad. Plus, the Maroon 5 frontman talked about Jake Gyllenhaal's love for Ellen, and opened up about how the loss of his best friend and manager added to the band's emotional new song, "Memories." #AdanLevine #JakeGyllenhaal #TheEllenShow 2019-10-07T13:00:06.000Z

According to People, Blake Shelton says he no longer misses Levine, who left the hit show earlier this year. And Shelton has good reason: Fellow coach Kelly Clarkson, he says, is “doing a great job filling the Adam ‘assh— void.’”

In fact, Shelton revealed at a recent Nashville event to promote The Voice that he recently told Clarkson exactly that. He reported Clarkson’s reaction, saying, “She didn’t take that very well.”

On April 23, 2019, Country Living reported a moment between Levine and Shelton in which Levine told Shelton that he “hated him.”

Country Living reported, during the second round of the show’s first Live Cross Battles host Carson Daly asked the judges for their takes. Blake commented first, then Daly went to Adam for feedback.

He took a dig at a “weird analogy” Blake made about the contestant “looking for some change” on the stage, but the Shelton responded by making fun of Adam’s mohawk. “I’m sorry, with that haircut, I’m not accepting any weird assessments from you today,” Country Living continued.

Finally, Levine defended his haircut and then he said to the performers, “Hey, guys. Sorry. I just hate him, that’s all.”

Adam is being just plain mean right now. It's not funny and is just awkward, as you could tell by the silence of the crowd and the faces of the contestants on stage. #TheVoice — Tamra (@TamraLikeCamera) April 23, 2019

There was silence after the comment was made, and many people on social media thought the back-and-forth was becoming unprofessional.

READ NEXT: Read more about The Voice.