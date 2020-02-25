Why People Are Obsessed with Nick Jonas’ Teeth

Nick Jonas, a judge on The Voice, performed on stage at The Grammy’s this year with food in his teeth.

The coach on The Voice, whose teeth have caused internet controversy in the past (2015, 2018), has now landed on dental clinics’ blogs for his most recent dental infraction. The event has reached a global level of coverage with India Today reporting “Nick Jonas is winning the internet with his hilarious reply after fans noticed food stuck in his teeth at Grammy Awards 2020.” Jonas’ wife is the Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra.

Mashable identified the food in Jonas’ teeth as spinach, asking if it was possibly “the most famous piece of spinach ever?”

People on the internet were supportive of Jonas’ tooth, relating to the universality of having food in one’s teeth during an important event.

NICK JONAS HAS FOOD IN HIS TEETH i don't feel so alone anymore — emily m (@emollymol) January 27, 2020

In 2015, BuzzFeed claimed that Jonas had three front teeth, showing a number of pictures of Jonas’ teeth, which included the front four incisors, saying that three of them were “front teeth” when actually all four of the teeth are incisors. In the photos, BuzzFeed had numbered three of the incisors to show which of the teeth they were holding in question.

Following the erroneous BuzzFeed report, Seventeen also erroneously reported Jonas’ having three front teeth, saying, “Nick is flawless, but there is something about him that you’ve probably never noticed before, and ever since Buzzfeed pointed out something ~unusual~ about Nick’s adorbs smile, we can’t stop looking… Nick has three front teeth! Three! Take a look for yourself.”

The issue with the mistaken “three front teeth” when Jonas’ actually has four incisors, is that one incisor appears to stick out a bit more than the other, rendering itself flat in line with the center two incisors. People on the internet took notice of the imperfection and the theory of three front teeth was brought to fore and spread around.

In 2018, People debunked the myth, inviting Jonas to comment directly on it. He said to People, “I don’t [have three front teeth]. I just have kind of messed up teeth if it looks like I have three front teeth,” Jonas told People while promoting his partnership with Booking.com. “So strange the things that people decide to talk about.”

With the latest tooth incident, Jonas teased himself along with fans, saying that he eats vegetables and has a healthy lifestyle. Other people weren’t so sure, with one person tweeting that he likes Indian tobacco and another tweeting that he has a cavity he needed to fill. E! asked, why nobody told him that he had food in his teeth. They reminded him to take a teeth check every time you make a stage appearance. The host said, “he says he eats his greens, but that could be anything.”

