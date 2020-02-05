Why Is ‘The Bachelor’ on More Times This Week with Two Episodes?

The Bachelor is on its 24th season, and because it’s the “most dramatic season of Bachelor history ever!” there will be two episodes this week. Monday night’s episode will be a three-hour segment and Wednesday night’s episode will be a normal, hour-long episode. Essentially, there is just so much content and drama going on this season that ABC is giving viewers extra hours of The Bachelor, and we can’t disagree that extra time with Bachelor Peter Weber is a bad thing!

About the two episodes airing this week, TVGuide reported that “ABC announced last week that The Bachelor will air a three-hour episode at its regular time Monday at 8/7c, and then a regular-length episode Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8/7c. That’s five hours of midseason drama for Bach fans to post reaction GIFs about.” And with all of the drama happening in this week’s episodes, there should be plenty of GIFs to go around!

SPOILERS: Do not read further if you don’t want to know what happens

Let’s take a look at what’s happening this week in the Bachelor Mansion:

Peter Weber Gets Stitches

Bachelor Peter Weber entered Episode 5 with mysterious stitches on the right side of his forehead. He jokingly told the remaining women that he had a run-in with a puma while exploring a nearby volcano, but quickly laughed and told them the truth. What occurred was that Weber had haphazardly bumped into a golf cart at his hotel while trying to load his luggage, and the drinking glass he had in his hand smashed into his forehead. He subsequently ended up seeking medical care and receiving 22 stitches along the open cut. Ouch!

Sydney Hightower Get A 1-on-1 Date

Peter Weber flew into the women’s hotel in Costa Rica in a helicopter and whisked Sydney Highertower away for the first international date of the season. The 22-year-old retail marketing manager expressed her excitement for the date in a confessional, saying “I’m so excited. The moment is finally here when I get to just be ‘Sydney’ and not have any distractions.”

During their date, Hightower talked about her childhood and growing up biracial, and in turn Weber discussed his Cuban heritage. After speaking for several minutes, the two shared a kiss and Weber told Hightower that she’s the best kisser of the women. And at the end of the night, they sealed their date with a steamy kiss beneath a waterfall!

Kelsey Weier Gets Jealous

In Episode 4, Kelsey Weier went on a one-on-one date with Peter Weber while filming in Cleveland, Ohio. Now that the group is in Costa Rica and a new week has arrived, so have the date cards. And Kelsey, a former Miss Iowa, hasn’t seemed happy that other women are getting time with the Bachelor. When the group date card arrived during the first half of Episode 5, Kelsey is seen sulking on a sofa as she realized that her fellow castmates would have the privilege of spending time with Weber. She was later shown crying poolside and seemed to have difficulty processing how the man she was falling for could spend time with other women, despite that being the premise fo the show.

Tammy Ly tried to console Weier while Weber was on his one-on-one with Sydney Hightower, and in a confessional, she said, “Kelsey is a hot mess! She’s been crying for weeks! She cried over a champagne bottle for four days… I don’t think when my grandpa died that I cried for that long.”

