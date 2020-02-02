Yolanda Adams Height & Age: How Tall and Old is The Gospel Singer?

On Sunday, February 2, Super Bowl viewers will be treated to the soaring vocals of a woman gospel fans have known about for decades when Yolanda Adams takes to the stage for a soaring rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Viewers may notice that Adams is quite statuesque, but just how tall and old is the singer?

Adams Is 6’1″ and Considered a Modeling Career Once Upon a Time

Adams was born on August 27, 1961, making her 58 years old. She stands 6’1″ tall and that, coupled with her gorgeous looks, made her seriously consider a modeling career when she was younger — but her grandfather insisted she focus on her education.

“I always wanted to be a model,” Adams told Cross Rhythms in 1996. “You know, little girls grow up and they either want to be ballerinas, doctors, nurses, models or actresses. I never wanted to act; I just wanted to model. And because I was so much taller than everyone else, I went to modeling school and did a few modeling gigs, but then my grandfather said, ‘Hey, you’re the eldest of six kids, you’d better go to college and set the example. When you get out, I’ll send you to Paris and you can model there.’ It didn’t happen that way, but I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

But she went on to say that the modeling life is hard work and she’s not sure she would be up for that.

“I know what they have to go through (to earn it). So much junk – the press always following them, the compromising pictures … I’m proud of Tyra [Banks] and Naomi [Campbell] for being the supermodels they are and representing the community at large … It’s give and take because I live a wonderful life. I can’t complain about anything -1 can drive the kind of car I want, I have a really wonderful house. I can’t complain at all,” said Adams.

As for her aging gracefully, Adams recently told Vibe that it’s all about taking care of yourself, both physically and spiritually.

“[I]t has been a practice of mine, since I started, to make sure I am physically fit, spiritually fit, emotionally fit, and sometimes that’s not so easy with the climate of the world that we live in now,” says Adams. “But my regime is once I get off the morning show, I go straight to the park or the gym for strength training. I run at least three miles when I do my runs. My long days can be anywhere from 9-12 miles, but I never do less than three miles. Sometimes it’s for sanity purposes, sometimes it’s for meditation purposes, but I love fitness because I know what I want to look like in my clothes.”

She adds, “I tell people all the time: If you want to start living better, start today. With an extra glass of water, an extra apple. And I’m not saying cancel sugar out altogether because our brains need the sugar, but you don’t have to add extra sugar.”

This Was Not Adams’ First Super Bowl

This was actually the Grammy-winning singer’s second time performing at the Super Bowl. The first time she took to the Super Bowl stage was at Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, which was the first one after the events of September 11th. As such, there was a patriotic pregame celebration that featured Adams, Barry Manilow, Patti Labelle, James Ingram, Wynonna Judd, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Paul McCartney, and Mariah Carey.

Adams also participated in the 2017 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration, which is an annual concert held Super Bowl weekend that brings together NFL players, top gospel and Christian artists and other special guests to bring audiences uplifting music and inspirational messages.

READ NEXT: Yolanda Adams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know