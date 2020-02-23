Yolanda & Williams on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4

Yolanda and Williams, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, feature on Season 4 of the popular TLC spinoff. The new season airs Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST, and follows seven new couples and one returning, fan-favorite pair as they travel abroad to meet their international soulmates.

Yolanda is a 51-year-old mother of six who hails from Las Vegas. The reality star met her 41-year-old English boyfriend Williams after he “slid into [her] DMs” on Instagram. Although the reality couple has been together for seven months, Yolanda has never video-chatted with Williams, which has Yolanda’s children worried that he might be catfishing their mother. Williams claims that his camera is broken every time she tries to FaceTime him, so she still hasn’t been able to determine if he is who he says he is.

Here’s what we know about Yolanda and Williams ahead of tonight’s premiere:

Yolanda Has Never Seen Williams in Person & Her Daughter Believes He Might be a Catfish

When Yolanda’s husband of 30 years passed away, the reality star decided to make a change and lead a healthier lifestyle; Yolanda ended up losing over 150 pounds, and took to social media to share her journey with others. After stumbling across her transformation on Instagram, Williams reached out to her and the two began talking.

“I met someone online, and I’m in love,” Yolanda tells the cameras in the clip above. Unfortunately, Yolanda has yet to see her soulmate in person, as the English native claims his camera phone is broken every time she attempts to video-chat with him.

Because she’s never seen anything but pictures of Williams, her daughter is worried that Williams might not be who he says he is. “I’m just concerned that this guy is actually catfishing her,” Yolanda’s daughter says in the same clip.

Williams Asked Yolanda For Money to Come Visit Her

Yolanda Calls Her British Boyfriend Williams | 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 DaysYolanda calls her boyfriend Williams, a British man she met on Instagram.

Another promo from the new season shows the two talking on the phone, and although Williams claims he’s from from England, his accent sounds a bit different than a typical British accent. However, that doesn’t seem to phase Yolanda, who tells the cameras that the “British accent is the sexiest accent in the world.” She adds, “for me to have a man with it, I’m on Cloud 9.”

In the clip above, Yolanda also notes that the two have been together and talking for close to seven months. “The first few months, he never asked me for anything, but you know, my love.” She says that he recently told her that he was tired of talking on the phone and texting, and asked her if he could come to the U.S. and see her; however, he asked her if she could “help [him] with the ticket,” which raised another red flag with the reality star. She adds, “It upset me a little because I didn’t expect him to ask me for money. I didn’t give him the money and I told him it’d be better if I come there to see him, ’cause I’m curious to see how he lives in England.”

Yolanda also admits in the premiere episode that she hasn’t been completely honest with Williams about her age; she told her English beau that she was actually 45-years-old, and she plans on revealing her real age to him after the two finally meet in England, so their relationship is already off to a rocky start.

Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC.

