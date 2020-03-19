’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Couples Tell All Filming Postponed

Filming for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days “Couples Tell All” special has been postponed until further notice, according to FraudedByTLC. The Instagram page shared a statement from Sharp Entertainment which reads, “Our 90 Day Fiancé Tell All Reunion Special as a studio shoot will be canceled for April 3 (set up day) and April 4 (shoot day).”

The Chelsea Market building, which houses the studio, has been “shut down indefinitely,” according to the post, likely due to the continuous spread of COVID-19, commonly known as the Coronavirus.

It’s unclear at this time when filming will resume, but considering Before the 90 Days Season 4 is only four episodes in (with Episode 5 airing on Sunday, March 22), fans have at least another seven or more weeks of the regular series before the Tell All special airs, which hopefully gives the network more time to film. However, there may be a delay in the network airing the special, if they aren’t able to resume filming soon.

Sharp Entertainment is Attempting to Produce a ‘Smaller Scale Version’ of the Reunion

The statement doesn’t outright state that production is halted due to COVID-19, although it is alluded to in the second paragraph, which reads, “At the moment, we at Sharp Entertainment are working with TLC network to see if there is any feasible way to produce a smaller scale version of the reunion, but these alternative plans are fluid during this unprecedented time in our country.”

The statement adds, “If I have any further updates for this production, I will share them, but for now please release any April dates holding for this production. Stay safe all!”

Heavy has reached out to Sharp Entertainment for a statement on the matter, and will update this post with any new information or developments. If another statement is released regarding the delay, or if Sharp Entertainment reschedules filming and/or pushes the premiere of the Tell All back, we will keep our readers informed.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions About the News

The statement was initially posted by the Instagram page FraudedByTLC, who posted a screenshot of the update on March 19. The photo is captioned, “Tell All filming postponed. It shouldn’t be filmed this early anyway given how much transpires off screen before the end of the season. Thank you.”

There were mixed reactions to the news in the comments, with some readers excited that there will be more “off screen antics” to cover when filming finally resumes, while others were expressed frustration at the idea of the studio being shut down indefinitely. Several users wrote “NOOOOOOOOOOOO!” in the comments.

Some fans suggested they film the reunion remotely, while each of the reality stars calls in to Skype with host Shaun Robinson. “Everyone needs one of those weird screens shipped to them so their partners can Skype them,” another user wrote. “They just need to set it up beside them and record with their phone or laptop. Shaun can conference call in and ask pointless questions. Then they can send it all to the Pillow Talk crew to watch, lol.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

