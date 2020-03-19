’90 Day Fiance’: Jay & Ashley Together During Coronavirus Quarantine

90 Day Fiancé fans were confused after Ashley Martson and Jay Smith—whose real name is Conroy St. Christopher Smith—revealed they were quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple has had a famous on-again, off-again relationship, where they both talked about not wanting to be together as recently as last month.

However, on Wednesday night Ashley shocked fans when she participated in Flip The Switch, a TikTok, that showed she and Jay were together. She posted the video to Instagram and captioned it: “Damn, maybe this quarantine isn’t so bad after all.”

She fixes her hair in the video, dances around and then shuts the lights off. When the lights come back on, Jay is in the frame and gives her a kiss on the cheek.

It’s possible the former couple is just messing with fans. In one of the hashtags she wrote, “just here for the comments.” It could have also been an old video that she pieced together.

If she wanted comments, she certainly got them. Hours after the video was posted, it had been moved more than 140,000 times and garnered nearly 2,000 comments. An average post for the former reality star, which boasts 283,000 followers, gets around 100 comments.

Heavy.com reached out to Ashley for verification and comment, but she didn’t immediately answer.

Jay also posted a video. It showed he and Ashley drinking champagne and dancing with a friend. “Maybe This quarantine isn’t that bad after all,” he wrote.

What Happened Between Jay and Ashley?

Things haven’t exactly been smooth for the reality stars. Days, after they got married, Ashleycaught Jay talking to other women on dating apps. She filed for divorce but then they reconciled. After finding out he cheated on her, she kicked him out of her house.

While she was on vacation, Jay reportedly broke into her house. She called the cops, he was arrested and police suggested she file a Protection From Abuse. Ashley did file the PFA and Jay broke it by posting about her on social media. ICE ultimately detained him and Ashley refused to bail him out.

Despite their legal drama, both stars have talked about still harboring affection for one another. Last month, he hinted that they were on better terms.

They Still Have Love For Each Other

“She’s my first wife, so I’m still going to have that soft spot in my heart for her no matter what,” he told In Touch Weekly in a February 19 interview. “I just can’t deal with her.”

At 33 years old, Ashley is 11 years old than Jay, but he says the age difference has never been a problem for them. “To me, age is just a number,” Jay told the publication. “[Ashley] has a good heart. I got a good heart. I was just playing a game, I couldn’t take it [anymore].”

Though Ashley filed for divorce, they are still legally married. At the time, Jay said he was afraid to get back together with his ex. “It’s just something I’m scared to go and take a shot at it back again,” he told In Touch Weekly. “She’s just a different human being.”

In December, Ashley shared a tearful post where she also said she still had affection for Jay. “To this day I still hurt. I still love him. I just have come to terms with the fact it’s over and I’m gonna be okay,” she wrote, according to E! Online.

At the time, she also added they were not together. “There is no more Ashley and Jay. I’m leaving this post with the final time I speak on us or our marriage,” she wrote. “It’s about to be a new year and I’m ready to start a new chapter and not look back.”

The post has been deleted.

READ NEXT: David & Lana 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4