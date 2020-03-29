90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days S4 Couples Still Together Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 is in full swing now, and with all eight couples facing different obstacles in their relationships, fans might be wondering what’s going on with them today. The new season has already highlighted plenty of drama, fights, tears and scandals, which has us questioning where each of the reality couples are today.

Season 4 features seven new couples and one returning, fan-favorite pair: Ed and Rosemarie, Yolanda and Williams, Avery and Ash, Geoffrey and Varya, Lisa and Usman, Stephanie and Erika, and David and Lana. Darcey and Tom have also returned this season, and are hoping to repair their fractured relationship in order to build a future together.

Knowing the difficulties each of the couples are facing throughout the season raises the question – who is still together today? Who will stay together in the end? Which couples will make it work and who will go their separate ways? At this moment it’s still a bit too early to know for certain who will stay together and who will split up; however, we’ve got a few ideas on who we think will last. Read on for our 90 Day Fiancé Season 4 couples still together predictions:

Yolanda & Williams

Yolanda and Williams were together for seven months before Yolanda started making plans to travel to England to meet Williams in person. However, despite the strong connection Yolanda claims the two have, the reality star has never FaceTimed with her English beau, which has her family and friends worried that she is being catfished.

Considering Yolanda has never seen Williams in person or videochatted with the man, and remembering his sudden disappearance after Yolanda attempted to book her flights to England, we think Yolanda might be getting scammed. Not only does Williams sound distinctly Nigerian when he talks on the phone, he literally ghosted the woman and deleted his Instagram page (well, claims someone “hacked” his account) when she questioned him about which airport to fly into when she comes to visit. He also asked her for money to come to the U.S., which is suspicious, to say the least. We don’t believe these two will ever meet each other in person, let alone stay together. We hope Yolanda wises up soon and kicks him to the curb before he can scam her out of any money or break her heart further.

David & Lana

David and Lana met through a Ukrainian dating website and have maintained an online, long distance relationship for more than seven years. David is 33 years older than his Ukrainian girlfriend, and although the two have never met in person, nor talked on the phone, David is smitten and hopes to propose to Lana while he is visiting her in Ukraine.

Although David has attempted to meet Lana several times over the years, Lana’s track record with meeting David has been poor. She ghosted him the first time he came to visit, claimed her brother died the second, and said she had medical issues the third, so we don’t have much faith that she will show up during his fourth trip.

These two have a very “Caesar and Maria” feel to their relationship, and we have a feeling it’s going to play out similar to their storyline – with Lana blowing David off once more, and David leaving Ukraine with a broken heart. Considering David has sent Lana upwards of $100,000 over the years, we get the feeling she is using him for his money. We don’t think these two will last, unless something drastic changes and Lana really does show up this time, but we aren’t getting our hopes up.

Ed & Rose

Ed and Rose met through Facebook, and were dating for three months before Ed flew to the Philippines to meet Rose in person. Although they were only together for a few months, both reality stars claimed to be head-over-heels in love with one another, with Rose even having her son call Ed “daddy.” Ed hopes to propose to his Filipino girlfriend during his visit, but he’s been skeptical about her past, and even asked Rose to take an STD test before the two become intimate.

Considering Ed lied to Rose from the beginning (about both his height and his willingness to have more children), and knowing how reserved Rose is about her dating history, we aren’t sure what’s going to happen with these two. Rose was also very keen to take Ed’s wallet while the two were out shopping in the Philippines one day, which we found questionable, especially since her sister had just secretly asked Ed for money. It’s unclear at this time how things will play out for these two, and we have some suspicions that Rose might be scamming Ed for money and a new life in America, but it also looks like both reality stars genuinely care about each other, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens. For the time being however, we aren’t sure these two will last unless they start being more open and honest with one another.

Geoffrey & Varya

Geoffrey and Varya have one of the rockiest relationships of the season so far; their storyline has been filled with uncomfortable interactions, plenty of sulkiness on Geoffrey’s part, a few secrets and hidden pasts, some uncertainty regarding their relationship, one big, blowout fight and a scandal involving another American man. And that’s all in the first six episodes alone!

The fact that Varya hid her relationship with another American man, and considering Geoffrey’s unwillingness to open up about his criminal history or his relationships with his ex-girlfriends and wives, we have zero hope that these two will make it work in the longrun. Not only does Geoffrey have a short temper and a bad attitude regarding Varya’s decision to not sleep with him the first night they met in person, Geoffrey just can’t seem to decide if his Russian girlfriend is using him for a green card or not. They both do nothing but lie to each other, and they just don’t seem to have any real chemistry in person. If these two last beyond the parameters of the show, we will be incredibly shocked.

Stephanie & Erika

Stephanie and Erika have had a pretty mild storyline so far this season, although they were introduced a bit later into Season 4, so we’re not altogether surprised. The two reality stars met through Stephanie’s YouTube channel, and started chatting on Instagram. Although both women are bisexual, they have yet to come out to their respective families, so their relationship is still somewhat of a secret from their loved ones on the show.

Stephanie flew to Australia to meet Erika in person, and although the two appeared to have an immediate connection, Erika admitted during a recent episode that Stephanie wasn’t fully honest with her about how serious her medical condition is, which might put a strain on their relationship moving forward. These two haven’t been on the show long enough for us to get much of a read on them, but a few promos promise some tension regarding Erika’s ex, and a big blowout fight later on in the season, so there is obviously some drama on the horizon. We believe they might have a shot at making things work if Stephanie can get over her jealousy issues and Erika can come to terms with Stephanie’s illness, but it’s still a bit too soon to tell.

Avery & Ash

Avery and Ash connected through social media, and were together for nine months before Avery finally flew to Australia to meet Ash in person. Although both reality stars frequently gush about the spiritual connection they have with one another, they actually broke up three different times before TLC even began filming their love story, so it’s clear that these two are dealing with some trouble in paradise.

Avery admitted literally dozens of times on the show that she doesn’t trust Ash because his job as a relationship coach means he’s constantly around single women. She also doesn’t “know if he is who he says he is” because he “always knows all the right things to say,” so she has some serious trust issues with her hunky Mauritian boyfriend. Considering Ash is extremely willing to upend his entire life in Australia, as well as his son’s, in order to move to America to be with Avery, and the fact that they’ve broken up so many times already, we are a little sketchy about where their relationship is headed. Unless Avery can move past her uncertainty about Ash’s motives, and accept his career as a relationship coach, we don’t see these two staying together in the end.

Lisa & Usman

Lisa and Usman are vying hard for the title of the next “Angela and Michael” on the 90 Day franchise this season. With a 22-year age gap between the two, Lisa’s short temper, jealousy issues and sassy attitude, and Usman’s determination to come to America, they are definitely making waves on the show. The two first met online and quickly fell in love; Usman proposed shortly before Lisa flew to Nigeria to meet her celebrity boyfriend in person, and they are hoping to get Usman’s mother’s blessing so they can tie the knot.

Unfortunately, Lisa is having a hard time dealing with Usman’s (aka Sojaboy’s) female fans and his music career. Lisa combs his Instagram page every single day and personally messages any woman who appears to be flirting with her man, even if they just drop a heart emoji on a picture. Her jealousy is starting to take a visible toll on Usman, as is her bad attitude toward his friends, colleagues in the music industry, and his lifestyle in Nigeria.

She’s already had a very Angela-like meltdown toward one of his friends on the show, demanded he change one of his music videos, and promos promise even more drama on future episodes. Although the two appear to be married and still together today, we don’t believe they will last much longer unless Angela can get her attitude in check.

Darcey & Tom

Darcey and Tom have been a hot mess since the two first appeared (together) during Season 3 of Before the 90 Days. The two had been friends for years before they finally started dating, but after Darcey flew to England to meet Tom in person, things quickly took a turn for the worst. The trip was filled with uncomfortable tension between Darcey and her twin sister Stacey, plenty of drunken, tearful breakdowns from Darcey, and an uncertain Tom who refused to tell Darcey he loved her until the very, very end of the season.

This season appears to be no different, although the reality stars haven’t been featured too extensively on the show just yet. However, it’s clear from what little we’ve seen of them that they are still dealing with the same rocky, on-again-off-again relationship that they had last season, although this time Darcey finds out that Tom was involved with another woman, so it’s looking like there might be even more heartbreak for Darcey on the horizon. Although the reality stars are attempting to work through their issues this season, we don’t believe they will stay together in the long run, if they even find a way to get past Tom’s mystery girlfriend/mistress.

Who do you think will make it and find their “happily ever after” in the end, and who do you think will call it quits by the Season 4 “Couples Tell All” special? Take our poll below!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

