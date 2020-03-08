90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 3 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The description for Episode 3, titled ”Risky Business,” reads, “Stephanie makes a life-changing decision. Lisa meets her Nigerian fiancé. Ed worries Rose won’t feel a connection. Darcey makes a shocking discovery. Geoffrey’s first day in Russia is off to a bumpy start. Yolanda has concerns about Williams’ social media.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode will introduce Stephanie and Erika, the franchise’s first same-sex couple, as well as Stephanie’s family, who she is still struggling to come out to. The episode will also explore Yolanda’s growing concern about Williams and his sudden hesitation about her visiting him in England. Darcey’s twin sister Stacey will make an appearance during the episode as well, as the two discuss the appearance a new woman in Tom’s life. Ed, Lisa and Geoffrey all land in their respective partner’s countries, so fans will get a chance to meet Rosemarie, Usman and Varya in person.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Williams Suddenly Ghosts Yolanda When She Attempts to Book Her Flight to England

Yolanda, who just wants to meet her hunky English boyfriend Williams, is shocked when he suddenly wipes his Instagram page clean of all traces of their relationship during tonight’s episode. The clip above shows Yolanda attempting to call Williams once again to figure out what airport she should fly into, but he still won’t pick up.

“Last night after I couldn’t find the airport that Williams had texted me, I tried reaching out but he never contacted me back, and he never answered,” Yolanda says during a confessional. As the phone keeps ringing, she notes that “this is the time when I usually talk to him,” so something is obviously fishy with Williams’ sudden disappearance.

“I’m gonna keep trying though, I’m going back on the ‘Gram,” she tells the producers while she flips through social media. “I’m gonna go back on the ‘Gram, where we met and text him there, maybe he’ll get that message. Hopefully.” She adds that this is the fifth time she’s texted him today, so she “hopes he’ll get it.”

“There’s a lot of things going through my head right now,” she continues in the clip. “I’m very confused why Williams suddenly stopped contacting me. It’s got me worried that Williams is getting cold feet about my visit. But I’m hoping it’s just a big misunderstanding.” Oh Yolanda, we hope so too.

Lisa & Ed Finally Meet Usman & Rosemarie in Person

Tonight’s episode also promises a few face-to-face meetings between two of the couples featured on Season 4. Ed and Lisa land in the Philippines and Nigeria respectively, so fans will get a chance to see the first meeting between the reality stars and their foreign partners.

Although Rose runs up to Ed and hugs him tightly, Ed is still concerned that Rose won’t feel a connection, and that she’ll be disappointed with his height. “Rose is definitely out of my league [but] I’m ready to propose,” Ed says in the clip above.

Lisa also meets Usman at the airport, and is excited to finally see her Nigerian rapper in person. “I’m so happy that I’m in Nigeria with Usman, it’s freaking amazing,” she tells the cameras. The two can be seen canoodling in the backseat of the car while Usman’s friend drives them away from the airport, so it looks like they might have a steamy night ahead of them during tonight’s episode.

Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage and reality TV news!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

