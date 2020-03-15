90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 4 airs Sunday, March 15 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 4, titled ”Baby Be Mine,” reads, “Usman surprises Lisa. Darcey faces the truth. Avery and Ash finally meet. Stephanie puts her health at risk to travel to Australia. David makes plans to go to Ukraine. Geoffrey questions Varya’s intentions and Ed worries about Rose and her family’s motives.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Tonight’s episode will introduce David and his Ukrainian girlfriend Lana, who he’s been dating online for seven years. Meanwhile, Stephanie packs for her trip to Australia, Avery finally meets Ash in person, and Ed worries that Rose and her family are taking advantage of him. Darcey’s sister Stacey takes her out for a spa day in New York, and Geoffrey worries that Varya is only with him to get an American visa.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Ed Is Worried Rose Is Scamming Him for Money

Ed and Rose finally met in person during last week’s episode of the show, and tonight the two will spend their first night together in the Philippines. Although Ed has big plans to take Rose out shopping the next day, it doesn’t look like the reality star is prepared for the intense heat and bustling streets of his girlfriend’s home country.

“I am just in a swarm of hot, sweaty people … right now, it’s probably over 100 degrees, and I’m sweating my ass off right now,” Ed tells the cameras.

The reality star buys a pair of pajamas for Rose and is quickly taken off guard when she takes money directly out of his wallet and tells the vendor to keep the change. She then picks out a Hawaiian shirt for Ed to wear and grabs his wallet again.

“I’m not comfortable with Rose grabbing my money because that’s not what you do,” Ed notes in the clip above. “I think it’s borderline inappropriate and I already have questions about her sister because she asked me for money … I don’t want to believe that this could just be a scam, but I don’t know if Rose is in on it or not.”

Lisa Doesn’t Think Usman’s Home Is Meant for a Celebrity

Lisa isn’t a fan of Usman’s home in Nigeria, according to promos for tonight’s episode. The two met in Nigeria during a previous episode of the show and after spending a night in a hotel, the reality stars head to Kaduna, where Usman currently resides with his two roommates.

As Usman shows Lisa around their home, she questions how all three of the men can sleep together in the same small room. He tells her that it’s common in Nigerian culture for people to share the same living space, and then shows her the bathroom and explains how to use a water bucket to bathe.

“We arrive to Kaduna and Usman takes me to where him and his roommates live,” she tells the producers. “Usman’s home does not feel like a celebrity’s home to me at all. Seeing the conditions that they live in, it’s not what I pictured. Thank God we’re staying at a hotel.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

