90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 6 airs Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 6, titled ”Can’t Buy Me Love,” reads, “Darcey and Tom prepare to meet face to face. Geoffrey questions Varya and the entire trip to Moscow. David anxiously awaits Lana. Stephanie and Erika get romantic. Ed faces regret, while Lisa faces Sojaboy’s adoring fans at his music video premiere.”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Episode 6 will follow the fallout of Geoffrey’s fight with Varya, after he found out from Varya’s friend that she was talking to another American man. We will also see the aftermath of Ed’s fight with Rose, after the reality star requested Rose get an STD test during last week’s episode. Lisa deals with Usman’s fans up close and personal while David wonders if Lana will actually show up to meet him in Ukraine, and Darcey questions her future with Tom.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Darcey Doesn’t Know Where She Stands With Tom

Although Tom says in another promo that he loves Darcey “more than she’ll ever realize,” Darcey isn’t so sure where she stands with Tom, according to the clip above. In fact, Darcey believes that Tom doesn’t care about her at all anymore, considering she found pictures of Tom with another woman online.

“I love Tom very much, I felt very safe with him,” Darcey tells the cameras in the clip above, before she breaks down crying. “I don’t think he cares anymore. But he doesn’t want a war, he wants to fix this so .. maybe, maybe today he wants to listen. I don’t know.” She adds, “I just like, didn’t want to feel that pain of the unknown. It’s been too long.”

Darcey and Tom’s on-and-off relationship has been even rockier since the reality star returned from the UK. During the Season 3 finale of Before the 90 Days, it appeared Tom had broken things off with Darcey, although they apparently reunited following the “Couples Tell All,” according to Darcey. Darcey noted early in Season 4 of the show that she believed she and Tom were still dating, but when her twin sister Stacey sent her pictures of Tom getting cozy with another woman, she started questioning her relationship with the British businessman.

Ed Isn’t Ready to Give up on His Relationship With Rose

Ed has been pushing Rose to discuss her past with him ever since the two were first introduced on the show. Although it’s understandable that he is concerned about his health, Ed made the mistake of asking his girlfriend for an STD test on national television during last week’s episode, which obviously didn’t sit well with Rose.

Not only was the Filipino reality star offended and hurt that he would ask her to get tested, she felt even more pressure to discuss her past with him. She did finally open up to Ed about her ex-boyfriend, but it was visibly difficult for her to do so, and the conversation ended on a bad note, leaving the fate of their future uncertain.

In the clip above, Ed is worried that he ruined his relationship with Rose, but he isn’t willing to give up just yet. He messages her in Tagalog to ask her to meet him at a local coffee shop. “I love Rose, I miss her, I want to say I’m sorry,” Ed tells the cameras while he waits anxiously for her to arrive. “I want to let her know that I know everything I need to know about her past, and I won’t ask it again.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

