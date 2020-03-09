‘911: Lone Star’ Season 2: Is it Renewed or Canceled?

With the two-hour season finale of 911: Lone Star airing Monday, March 9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on FOX, fans are wondering if the 911 spinoff is renewed or canceled for a second season. Here’s what we know so far.

FOX Hasn’t Decided Yet

A representative from FOX tells Heavy that there is no official word yet. However, we think fans have lots of reasons to be optimistic about a renewal.

First off, its ratings are on par with the ratings its parent show earns. In its third season, 911 has averaged 6.7 million viewers on the night its episodes air and an average of 10.4 million viewers when Live+7 ratings are calculated. Live+7 ratings include DVR numbers over the week after an episode airs.

For 911: Lone Star, it has averaged 6.5 million viewers for its night-of ratings and an average of 7.2 million on its Live+7 ratings. While the show doesn’t gain as many viewers between the live airings and the DVR viewings, it is still performing pretty well, especially compared to FOX’s other shows this year. 911: Lone Star is outperforming Outmatched and Prodigal Son and is not that far behind The Masked Singer season three.

Critics And Audiences Enjoy It

I love #911lonestar cast with all my heart I really hope we have a season 2 It's meanq a lot to me — 🐍🌹 (@Tkdeserveworld) March 9, 2020

The first season of 911: Lone Star has a 73 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, with The Hollywood Reporter critic Dan Fienberg calling it “a fun/thrilling escape” and The Ringer’s Miles Surrey writing, “As long as Lone Star remembers the enduring appeal of these silly shows, we should be in for another wild ride in the 911 Extended Universe.”

911 fans are also feeling the spinoff, calling for a second season on Twitter. TV Fanatic made the prediction mid-way through 911: Lone Star’s first season that it would be back, writing, “The spinoff is a hit and is pulling in solid DVR ratings, so it will be back for a second season.”

I’m sad #911LoneStar season 1 is over tonight! I need more!! Can we get a season 2 renewal announcement?!?!?!? — Carlynn ✨/Ryan Tanner deserves better (@tracysupton) March 9, 2020

The Finale Looks Like Some Bombshells Will Be Dropped

In “Awakening,” the first episode of the two-parter, T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) will be fighting for his life after last week’s cliffhanger in which a frightened child accidentally shot him. But it sounds like T.K. pulls through because the episode description for part II says that his father, Owen (Rob Lowe), will help him “reconcile the past to help his future.” This is T.K.’s second brush with death after OD’ing several years ago, so he will undoubtedly have some issues to work through in that regard.

Additionally, Michelle (Liv Tyler) will find out what happened to her missing sister, Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca). Viewers found out last week that Iris is alive, but Michelle doesn’t know yet, so expect an emotional reveal on that front.

Finally, the rest of the fire, EMT and police crew will first head to a gender reveal party gone horribly wrong, then into a cave to save a father and son who became trapped during a spelunking expedition.

The two-part 911: Lone Star finale, “Awakening” and “Austin, We Have a Problem,” airs Monday, March 9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

