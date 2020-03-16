‘911’ TV Show Returns: What Time & Channel Is the Episode on Tonight?

After a three-month hiatus to debut its spinoff series, 911: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler, the original 911 returns this week. Here’s what you need to know about the date, time, channel, episode descriptions and more.

911 Season 3 Midseason Premiere Date & Time: The third season returns on Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will air uninterrupted episodes for at least three weeks. If the pattern holds from season two, the show will air eight straight episodes from March 16 to the season finale on May 4.

In case you’re wondering if the COVID-19 outbreak will affect 911’s season three production, it doesn’t sound like it will. According to TVLine, 911 is not on the list of shows that have halted production, which likely means they have wrapped their third season and all eight episodes that are set to air this spring are in the can already.

911 Season 3 Midseason Premiere Channel: FOX airs both 911 and its spinoff, 911: Lone Star.

911 Season 3 Midseason Premiere Cast: The main cast includes Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, and Gavin McHugh. Connie Britton will also return in the back half of season three as Abby, a role she played in season one; she was absent from season two.

Fans are naturally wondering if this means Abby’s romance with Buck (Stark) will be rekindled. Stark told TVLine earlier this year that that’s a tricky plot to explore because Buck has moved on.

“So many people in that first season fell in love with the relationship between Buck and Abby, so she was really hard to replace. And Buck has had so much growth since then. [Moving forward, it will be] about finding the right partner for him,” said Stark. “A lot of people have different ideas about who that could be, whether they’re on the show already. I don’t know what [Abby’s return] means. I don’t know what that’s going to stir up. But it’s teasing at stuff, which is always fun.”

Tracie Thoms, Declan Pratt, Debra Christofferson, Bryan Safi, Ronda Rousey, Ellen Hoffman, Scott Speiser, Leonard Roberts, Theo Breaux, Joe Pistone, and Peter Jang have also been recurring; Alex Loynaz, Chiquita Fuller, Jonathan Grebe, and Ana Mercedes have been guest stars.

911 Season 3 Midseason Episodes: The season three midseason premiere is titled “Seize the Day” and features the 118 crew responding “to a skydiving trip gone wrong, a bank rep injured in a home repossession and a lovestruck assistant whose lunch run ends in disaster.”

Also in the midseason premiere, Athena (Bassett) and her family must come to terms with Michael’s (Dunbar) difficult health decision and Chimney’s (Choi) half-brother from Korea (John Harlan Kim) suddenly shows up on his doorstep.

Then in the second episode back from hiatus, titled “Fools,” the crew “responds to a viral stunt gone haywire, a disaster at a couple’s fishing trip and an epic first date fail. Meanwhile, Athena investigates a woman who doesn’t remember being shot in the head and Eddie (Guzman) is forced to have a difficult conversation with Christopher (McHugh).”

And finally, in the third episode back, titled “Pinned,” the 118 “responds to accidents at a bowling alley and a home renovation, as Athena pursues a car thief. Bobby (Krause) and Michael take Harry (Reis) camping and Chimney and Maddie (Hewitt) rush into action when their romantic dinner date takes a wild turn.”

911 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

