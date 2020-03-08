Aaron Carter’s New Face Tattoo: ‘Melanie,’ His Girlfriend of 3 Months

Aaron Carter has been adding to his collection of body tattoos for years, but only recently started getting ink on his face. While his first facial tattoo caused a stir due to its extremely large size, this next tattoo appears worrisome, for it’s the name of his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, a woman he’s only been dating since January.

The couple first went Instagram public on January 7. Martin is a Bulgarian Instagram model and appears to be absolutely smitten with Carter. Even though they only started dating three months prior, the 32-year-old singer showed on his Instagram stories a video of the couple shopping for $80K engagement rings on Friday.

The reveals of Carter’s face tattoo was posted by Brandon Peach, while Carter was visiting Alen M Femme Coiffure in Los Angeles. The “Melanie” tattoo is located just above his right eye, and includes a trio of smalls moons on his cheekbone. According to bodyartguru.com, this marks Carter’s 16th tattoo.

Carter’s first face tattoo, inspired by Rihanna’s 2013 cover of GQ, was revealed in September 2019. He captioned the reveal at the time with the caption, “IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME. #unstoppable #LMG #SilenceBreaker.”

The singer reportedly paid a cool $5,000 for the tattoo. Herchell Carrasco was the artist, and he described initially being hesitant to ink such a large tattoo on his face.

“Before I tattoo anyone, I take into consideration their mental state,” Carrasco said. “In Aaron’s case, I assessed the situation and I genuinely felt he was in a good place mentally to get tattooed. [Carter] was in a good state of mind.”

Girlfriend Melanie also got a new tattoo. She got “Aaron” inked on the inside of her wrist.

Who Is Carter’s Girlfriend Melanie Martin?

When Carter first went public with his new relationship, most of his fans had never heard of Melanie Martin. The lingerie and bathing suit model has 165K followers on Instagram, and since she started dating Carter, has been continuously posting loved-up messages to her boyfriend.

On February 28, she captioned a photo of them: “I love this man @aaroncarter thank you for always putting me first and doing everything above and beyond so grateful for you.”

Only a few weeks after the couple made their relationship Instagram official, Carter tweeted that Martin was moving in with him.

Melanie and I send our love your way. #Blessed #TrueLove my darling is moving in next week and we are beginning our lives together…..and we all know what come next ;) — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) January 25, 2020

In early March, Martin and Carter took a vacation overseas. Together, they traveled to Amsterdam and Moscow. The couple also started a joint OnlyFans account.

For those who doubt their love, Carter wrote on Instagram: “This relationship will NOT be derailed all aboard choo choo.” Earlier in January, the “I Want Candy” singer captioned a black and white video of the couple with a more detailed message to his 511K followers on Instagram.

Carter wrote, “I know that when you believe in someone and they believe in you they’re willing to do whatever it takes to protect their honor. Boundries should start from the beginning of your relationships and healthy boundaries, for those, may seem to be intrusive, and my boundaries belong to the one I marry not strangers. I protect myself and always will and those I love. I know my worth. I value my life. I’m ready for the next chapter in my life. Whatever that may entail.”

