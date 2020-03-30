Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter’s Girlfriend, Held on $50K Bail

Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter’s girlfriend, is being held on $50,000 bail, TMZ reported on Monday. Police are investigating after the couple got into an alleged domestic dispute, with Carter claiming Martin attacked him at his Los Angeles home.

The night before, Carter and Martin, a Bulgarian Instagram model with more than 167,000 followers, were reportedly arguing and then it escalated, TMZ wrote. When the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department answered the domestic violence call at Carter’s home, police said the “I Want Candy” singer had scratch marks and decided Martin was the aggressor. She was arrested for felony domestic violence and is reportedly still being held.

A week before the arrest, the couple fought about Martin changing the name of a guy in her phone to a woman’s name. Carter accused her of promising nude photos to older men and using him for his money.

“You guys have no idea what else happened,” Carter said in the clip, as noted by CheatSheet. “Alright? So I will explain it to you, everything that happened. This girl literally took advantage of me. She told her friends, they were like, ‘Oh, I see you’re dating Aaron Carter. Why is that?’ And do you know what she says? ‘He has money. He’s nice. He has money. He’s nice.’ She changed a name and hid it of an older man that she promised to send nudes to a month ago. That’s who she is.”

Carter Said He’s ‘Devastated’ by the Arrest

After the news broke, Carter took to Twitter to share the development with his fans. He said he was “devastated” and pinned the TMZ tweet about the alleged assault to the top of his Twitter page. “so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out,” he wrote. “i’m devastated.”

“I hope she gets the help she deserves. I tried to give her a new life,” he wrote in another message.

Carter continued: “you don’t have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly. All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future.”

Carter Has Martin’s Name Tattooed Above His Eye

After three months of dating, Carter got Martin’s first name, Melanie, tattooed above his right eye. He also has three and smalls moons on his cheekbone. His girlfriend’s name was his 16th tattoo, as noted by bodyartguru.com.

Martin also got Carter’s name, “Aaron,” tattooed on the inside of her wrist.

In January, when their relationship first went public, the singer/rapper gushed about his new girlfriend. Carter wrote, “I know that when you believe in someone and they believe in you they’re willing to do whatever it takes to protect their honor. Boundries should start from the beginning of your relationships and healthy boundaries, for those, may seem to be intrusive, and my boundaries belong to the one I marry not strangers. I protect myself and always will and those I love. I know my worth. I value my life. I’m ready for the next chapter in my life. Whatever that may entail.”

They moved in together weeks later. “Melanie and I send our love your way. #Blessed #TrueLove my darling is moving in next week and we are beginning our lives together…..and we all know what come next ;)” he wrote.

