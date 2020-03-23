Are Adam Glick & Jenna MacGillivray Dating on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars Chef Adam Glick and chief stew Jenna MacGillivray have had a rocky relationship throughout this season, and a preview for Monday’s episode showed they might not be heading toward dating each other.

He’s just not at that stage to have a relationship,” Jenna says in a sneak peek. “I have to let him go.” The clip finishes with some input from deckhand Parker McCowan, who adds, “I thought I was the most f—ing dramatic one.”

Are Jenna & Adam Dating?

In an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Jenna admitted their relationship was “complicated.”

When describing the season in a March 9 interview, she said viewers will see a vulnerable sides of both reality TV stars. “You’ll see some vulnerability in both of us,” Jenna said.

Adam goes through a lot in this season, mostly because of me,” she added with a laugh. “And I’m not saying it’s in a bad way necessarily, but there will be some things he needs to go through this season to get to a different place. And I don’t know if he necessarily gets there or not.”

She wouldn’t confirm or deny if the two were in a relationship. “The most honest way to describe our relationship is super complicated,” Jenna explained. “There will always be tons of feelings and emotions between Adam and I because of everything we’ve been through and continue to go through.”

The chief stew added that she and Adam are experiencing a new phase of their relationship by watching it play out on TV in real-time. “I am going to see him this weekend,” she told Cheatsheet. “But we’re all going to L.A., a bunch of the crew for pickups. So we’ll all be seeing each other there and we’ll see what happens.”

Adam and Jenna’s relationship has been one of the prominent storylines on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, along with how the crew hasn’t exactly bonded with deckhand Parker McCowan.

Parker Says the Crew Didn’t Value Him

During a March 18 interview with In Touch Weekly, Parker denied being treated unfairly by the crew. “I think maybe I wasn’t quite valued the way I could have been by all the crew members,” Parker said.

Even though he didn’t get along with most people—except Georgia Grobler—he continued to be himself. “I felt like I just had a big learning curve, and I feel like at times when certain people might’ve thought I wasn’t being unprofessional, I was,” he said.

Parker reasoned, “So, maybe sometimes unfairly. But, for the most part, I think it’s just being the lowest one on the totem pole. It is what it is. You’re kind of pledging the hierarchy, so you’ve just got to deal with it.”

If he could do anything different about his time on Parsifal III, he might watch his tone a little more. “I think I would have controlled my attitude a little bit better, and maybe my tone of voice and overall volume,” he said.

Just because he didn’t have the smoothest time on his first luxury yacht doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up. When asked if he would like to participate in another season of Below Deck, Parker said he would be interested.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Below Deck Sailing Yacht when it airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

