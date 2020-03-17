A Timeline of ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood’s Mugshots & Arrests

The back half of Teen Mom OG season eight premieres Tuesday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. In the first new episode since last August, titled “Decisions, Decisions,” longtime cast member Amber Portwood is released from jail, according to the episode description. With that in mind, here is a timeline of her run-ins with the law over the years.

In 2010, Amber Faced Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Portwood gave birth to her daughter Leah in November 2008. Leah’s father was Portwood’s then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. During the Teen Mom OG season one finale and throughout season two in 2010, Portwood exhibited violent behavior toward Shirley, to the point where Child Protective Services became involved.

Eventually, Portwood faced felony domestic violence charges stemming from the episodes where she could be seen shoving, slapping, punching, and choking Shirley, according to CNN. Two of the three charges she faced were because baby Leah had witnessed the violence, according to police.

“According to police documents, on August 14, 2009, Portwood shoved Shirley against a wall, slapped him on the face and choked him. The incident was witnessed by the couple’s 1-year-old child who sat in a child seat on a nearby bed,” said Anderson, Indiana, police spokesman Mitch Carroll in a statement.

Portwood was released from jail on a $5,000 bond and entered a not guilty plea. According to Indiana state court records, Portwood pleaded guilty to two counts of domestic battery and two other charges were dismissed. She was sentenced in that case to 730 days in jail, with all but two days suspended, meaning she didn’t actually have to serve that jail time. She was given credit for the two days she spent behind bars after her arrest. She was also given probation and a fine.

In 2011, Shirley Was Granted Full Custody of Leah

In the summer of 2011, Portwood tried to commit suicide and subsequently entered rehab. In December 2011, Shirley was awarded full custody of 3-year-old Leah and Amber was arrested after she was accused of violating her probation.

According to CBS News, the probation revocation came after Portwood was involved in a fight the previous month where she was accused of battery and public intoxication. She also did not obtain her GED or complete the anger management classes that were both terms of her probation. Finally, she was found with a “fairly sufficient amount of several different prescription pills” that she did not have a prescription for, according to CNN. She spent a month in jail at this point.

Portwood Was Sentenced to Five Years in Prison

In December 2011, Portwood was charged with possession of a controlled substance after police said she was found with prescription pills, according to CBS News. Portwood pleaded guilty to the charge in January 2012 and her sentencing was set for later in the year.

In February 2012, Portwood was sentenced to five years in prison, but she made a plea deal where she could avoid prison if she went to rehab, according to Indiana state court records. However, by May 2012, she had dropped out of the Madison County Drug Court Program she was attending and was ordered to go to prison by the Madison County, Indiana Judge David Happe.

She was given credit for the 120 days she had already spent in custody and was likely going to serve a little over two years of her five-year sentence, reported E! News at the time.

However, she served jail time from June 2012 to November 2013 before being released for good behavior. She was released on probation, however, and had to undergo random drug testing. If she had violated any terms of her probation, she could have gone back to jail.

Portwood Was Arrested Again in 2019

Portwood lived a fairly quiet life for the next five and a half years. During this time, she was involved with Matt Baier, an amateur DJ. The two of them broke up in June 2017 and shortly afterward, Portwood began dating Andrew Glennon.

Portwood and Glennon welcomed a son named James in May 2018. Then, in July 2019, Portwood was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery according to the Indianapolis Star. According to the police report obtained by the newspaper, Glennon sent a text to an officer at 2 a.m. saying that he needed help because his and his son’s lives were in danger.

The court documents also revealed Portwood was accused of hitting her boyfriend in the neck while he held baby James, the newspaper reported. The baby was uninjured, but Glennon sustained scratches and red marks, police said. He also told officers that Portwood had hit him several times and threatened him in the past.

In October 2019, Portwood pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation and was sentenced to 900 days of probation, according to Indiana state court records. She was also sentenced to a suspended 910-day jail term with credit for two days she had already served.

The plea agreement also stipulated that Portwood undergo substance abuse treatment, random drug testing, mental health evaluation and treatment, and parenting classes. She was also ordered not to contact Glennon except through an app to arrange visitation or custody exchanges.

Teen Mom OG’s fall finale ended with this altercation between Portwood and Glennon, so the spring premiere should pick up with Portwood posting bail and being released from jail shortly thereafter.

