Is Amber Portwood Dating Dimitri Garcia After Split from Andrew Glennon?

The Sun has reported that Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has a new boyfriend since her split from Andrew Glennon.

According to The Sun, a production insider said in December 2019 that Portwood had moved on from her tumultuous break up from Glennon with Garcia, who lives in Belgium.

Get to know more about Dimitri Garcia and the Teen Mom OG star’s dating rumors.

Dimitri Garcia Reached Out to Amber Portwood on Social Media

The Sun reported that Garcia approached Portwood on social media after watching Portwood on Teen Mom.

A source further confirmed to Us Weekly that, “Amber is dating him. Dimitri has only seen her show [Teen Mom OG] a few times. He’s not a superfan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show. He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media.

The source continued, “She’s just getting to know him. They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air.”

Garcia Is a Single Father

Like Portwood, Garcia has two children, a son and daughter, as reported by In Touch Weekly.

Portwood has an 11-year-old daughter named Leah Leann Shirley, who she shares with ex Gary Shirley. Portwood also has a baby boy named James Andrew Glennon. Over the years, Portwood and ex Shirley have mended their co-parenting relationship. The two, along with Shirley’s wife, Kristina, carry out a close and healthy relationship, which they display on Teen Mom OG.

Portwood and ex Glennon split in July 2019 and the two have been dealing with issues of custody, according to In Touch Weekly. Even so, Portwood told Us Weekly, “I see James fairly a lot. I am trying to co-parent the best way that I can.”

Glennon also confirmed to In Touch Weekly that despite any issues, “There is no denying of any visitations … I want her to see James.”

Portwood was arrested for domestic battery against Glennon in July 2019, as reported by Fox News. At the time, a spokesperson for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the following statement about the incident, “Just after 3:00 a.m., on July 5, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement. During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child.”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Portwood stated that the incident put her in a very “dark place” for months.

Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend May Be on ‘Teen Mom OG’

A source told E! News that Portwood has not only been dating Garcia but that she may be filming with him. The source said Garcia is “staying with her and has been around while she’s been filming.”

Former Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham has spoken out about Portwood’s relationship with Garcia. She said that she’s concerned about Portwood dating someone from another country and about Portwood’s safety. Abraham told Us Weekly, “I do date out of the country, I do do these amazing things, but I’m not having someone come from another country with no Green Card living with me. I mean, there’s scary elements to that. I think we all need to be aware of that … I’m not trying to hate on Amber, but I’m actually concerned for her safety … There’s some worries there.”

Garcia’s Instagram profile has been removed since rumors of his dating Portwood began circulating. Portwood took a break from social media from November 2019 until a post on Instagram on the 2020 premiere day of Teen Mom OG, March 17, 2020.

