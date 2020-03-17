Amber Portwood’s Custody of Baby Son James with Daddy Glennon

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is fighting for custody of her 1-year-old baby, James, after she got into a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, over the summer. Amber pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation and Andrew has a no-contact order against her.

Viewers of the 2020 season will have a chance to watch Amber as she fights for more time with her son and battles against her ex.

Amber’s bio for the new season states:

“Amber is in the midst of a custody and criminal case after a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend Andrew. She acknowledges her behavior was out of line and seeks help with a psychiatrist and anger management classes. But when audio leaks of arguments she’s had with Andrew, it’s hard to relive the past.”

Amber And Andrew Are Not On Good Terms

Most recently, Amber and Andrew got into a spat around the holidays after the baby was “nipped” by a dog and had to go to the emergency room, TMZ reported in January. They had agreed James would spend Christmas with Amber for the holidays, but after the accident she never got a chance to see him.

It took Andrew three days to send Amber a picture of the bite, which showed James with a bandage over his nose and a black eye, “indicating that the injury was more than a ‘nip,’” according to legal documents filed by Amber and obtained by TMZ.

Amber accused Andrew of violating the custody agreement and wanted him held in contempt of court.

Andrew, who is a native of California, wanted to move to the Golden State with their son, but courts mandated he must remain in Indiana.

Amber Does Not Have Physical Custody of James

After initially losing custody of James, Amber regained some rights. Andrew still has primary physical custody of James, but they both share joint legal custody of the child, The Ashley wrote in an exclusive report in October.

As the reality TV blogger, Amber must follow the rules set in Indiana for a child under 3.

Amber is allowed to have the baby overnight once a week as long as she has shown “regular care” for him.

For the holidays they agree on, she is allowed to have him for eight hours as long as the baby is returned to Andrew an hour before his bedtime.

She can have James for three non-consecutive days per week. Two of the days are three-hour visits and one of them, which is probably a weekend day, is for 10 hours.

Amber can still not be near Andrew after she allegedly wielded a machete during their July fight. The only contact they have is to discuss their baby and it’s through a custody app, according to The Ashley.

During a sit down with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley in the new season, Amber says she regrets not leaving before the fight escalated.

“The No. 1 regret that I have is that I did not walk out of that house that night. Now I look back and I’m so ashamed because all I keep thinking about is, ‘Amber, you should have walked out of that house,’” she says. “There are limits to [what] someone with mental health disorders—there’s only so much somebody like me can handle and people like me will understand that.”

Amber has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

To find out what’s next for Amber and Andrew, don’t miss Teen Mom OG when it airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Click here to read more stories by Heavy contributor Maria Vultaggio