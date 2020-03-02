‘American Idol’ 2020 Auditions Schedule: Episode 3 Time & Channel

ABC’s American Idol is back for Season 3 on the network and season 18 overall. The episode airs on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. It is a two-hour episode.

Three-season Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie went around the country to watch more hopeful auditions and contestants. One of those contestants will propose to his girlfriend, and another brought along his great-grandmother, who is one of Richie’s biggest fans.

The first two episodes of the season saw a relatively small amount of auditions, but the pace will be kicked into high-gear going into the last few audition episodes. This episode will showcase at least 15 auditions and plenty of people who make it through to Hollywood.

According to the episode synopsis, this week on Idol will see a determined contestant who defies the odds in order to perform in front of the judges, which apparently results in a first for American Idol. Also, a fan favorite from a previous season returns to perform.

Who is Performing on Episode Three?

This episode will feature many talented performers, most of whom are women. One stand-out act from a previous season will also return to perform.

Here’s everyone who is performing on Season 18, Episode 3 of American Idol:

Jarred Lettow

Jordan Jones

Dillon James

DeWayne Crocker Jr.

Ryan Harmon

Andrew Zendejas

Abi Rose Stein

Amelia Joyce

Genavieve Linkowski

Lauren Spence

Lauren Mascitti

Kimmy Gabriela

Erin Kirby

Amelia Joyce

Geena Fontanella

Shannon Gibbons

Courtney Timmons

DeWayne Crocker Jr. previously won BET’s “Sunday Best: Race to the Stage” in 2015 when he was a teenager, and Dillon James won a songwriting competition in 2012. He was featured in a Lifetime movie alongside Dolly Parton the following year.

Lauren Mascitti has been performing and recording albums since she was seven years old, and Geena Fontanella has 6 years of studio experience. Genavieve Linkowski auditioned for American Idol in 2018 but is back for another chance at going to Hollywood.

‘American Idol’ TV Schedule for 2020

There are only a few more weeks of auditions left before going into Hollywood week and eventually live episodes of Idol for 2020.

There are five total auditions episodes for the season. This week, March 1, is the third. Next week, on March 8, the fourth audition episode will air, and Sunday, March 15 will air the final episode of auditions for 2020.

It’s likely that the show will go to two nights a week after that in order to finish up by the end of April. If that’s the case, then the first episode of Hollywood Week would air on Monday, March 16, and Hollywood Week would finish up with the top 40 being announced on March 22. Then, on March 23, the Showcase round would begin.

Live voting this season begins at that point, since the show has said they are introducing voting at the top-20 level rather than later on in the season. So, live voting will start either the week of March 23 or going into the week starting on Sunday, March 29.

The Live Finals will probably take place in early and mid-April, but that’s subject to change since it’s still some way out.

Tune in to American Idol at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to watch the auditions.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Cast Spoilers 2020: Top 40 Contestants for Season 18