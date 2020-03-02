‘American Idol’ Contestants 2020: Who Is Performing Tonight? 3/01/2020

Season 3 of American Idol on ABC and season 18 of the show overall premiered in February 2020 and continues tonight, March 1, 2020, with the third episode of auditions. The episode will feature more hopeful contestants and some surprises for the judges.

American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie return to watch more contestants audition. They’ll see one contestant propose to his girlfriend and Richie will be introduced to one of his biggest fans.

After a slow-paced first two episodes of the season that showcased fewer auditions, the third episode is going to pick up the pace, showcasing at least 15 singers during the March 1 episode.

According to the episode synopsis, this week on Idol will see a determined contestant who defies the odds in order to perform in front of the judges, which apparently results in a first for American Idol. Also, a fan favorite from a previous season returns to perform.

Here’s who will be performing on American Idol Season 18, Episode 3:

Male Performers:

Jarred Lettow

Jordan Jones

Dillon James

DeWayne Crocker Jr.

Ryan Harmon

Andrew Zendejas

Among the most talented of the male singers is DeWayne Crocker Jr., Jordan Jones, and Dillon James.

DeWayne Crocker Jr. is no stranger to reality TV. He won BET’s “Sunday Best: Race to the Stage” competition in 2015 when he was a teenager. He also won talent shows while he was in high school and became serious about music when he was a young teenager.

Jordan Jones is the contestant who proposed to his girlfriend during his audition. He has shared videos of him singing on his Instagram since his chance in front of the judges.

Dillon James is a singer-songwriter from Bakersfield, California who performs country and alternative music. He loves playing the guitar and won a songwriting competition in New York in 2012. James has also appeared in a number of TV movies like A Country Christmas Story and A Teacher’s Obsession.

Female Performers:

Abi Rose Stein

Amelia Joyce

Genavieve Linkowski

Lauren Spence

Lauren Mascitti

Kimmy Gabriela

Erin Kirby

Geena Fontanella

Shannon Gibbons

Courtney Timmons

The women auditioning this week have long resumes that show off the fact that many of them are multi-talented.

Geena Fontanella is a Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and musician with 6 years of studio experience. She recently released a single called “I Hate This City.” The judges apparently made her remove her hat before her audition.

Genavieve Linkowski previously auditioned for American Idol in 2018, which was the first year the show aired on ABC. She has a tragic family backstory, so it’s likely they’ll show that off during her audition.

Lauren Mascitti has been performing since she was seven years old, when she first recorded her own album. She has been performing professionally since before she was a teenager and has released 9 albums. Mascitti also holds a college degree and is a registered nurse.

Tune in to American Idol on March 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see which of the hopefuls make it through to Hollywood week.

