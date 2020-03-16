‘American Idol’ Spoilers 2020: The Hollywood Week Top 70 Contestants List

ABC’s American Idol begins to air on Monday, March 16, 2020. At the end of the first two Hollywood Rounds and going into the last solo round, there will be around 70 contestants left in the competition.

The Hollywood Week of Season 18 will last for three rounds and include two solo performances along with one duet where the contestants will perform in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

In all three cases, contestants will choose which songs they’d like to perform for themselves, so they’re not being constrained too much at this point in the competition.

WARNING: Spoilers for Season 18 of American Idol follow. Read at your own risk.

Here’s what we know about who makes it to the top 70, per MJs Big Blog.

Male Performers

The two-night #AmericanIdol event continues tonight at 8|7c with a brand new Hollywood Week! pic.twitter.com/bUxeOous65 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 16, 2020

These are the male performers who make it far in Hollywood week and will most likely not be cut prior to the final solo round:

Nick Merico

Travis Finlay

Rob Taylor

Jimmy Levy

Dewayne Crocker

Landen Starkman

Franklin Boone

Louis Knight

Talin Everett

Michael Wingate

Michael Champion

Devon Alexander

Avery Kern

Jonny West

Elyjuh Rene

Cameron Havins

Jovin Webb

Dillon James

Adam Curry

Esa Ruiz

Yzthasinger

Perrin York

Francisco Martin

Lex

Peyton Aldridge

Jeb Vonderbruegge

Evan Kuriga

Bilaal Avaz

Ari

Female Performers

Here are the female performers who will be performing late into Hollywood week, in no particular order:

Makayla Phillips

Lauren Spencer Smith

Julia Gargano

Grace Leer

Madison Lewis

Sasha

Gabby Moreno

Margie Mays

Riah Butler

Gaga

Just Sam

Shannon Gibbons

Shanaya Lee

Genavieve Linkowski

Alaina Jester

Olivia Ximines

Amber Fiedler

Kimmy Gabriela

Sarah Isen

Grace Lundy

Julia Minichiello

Lauren Mascitti

Faith Becnel

Hannah Sattler

Anna Carmela

Geena Fontanella

Madison Page

Erin Kirbi

Amilia

Aliana Jester

Kat

‘American Idol’ Hollywood Week 2020 Format

There have been some major changes to the usual Hollywood Week format for this season of Idol. The first change takes place before the first episode will air; the episode will cover the genre challenge, which will allow each contestant to choose a genre they identify with, and then they’re allowed to choose whichever song they’d like to perform within that challenge.

The second round of Hollywood Week will air on Sunday, March 22. It will see the contestants take part in an all-new duets portion of the competition. Previously, the second round of Hollywood Week has been a group performance. This year, though, the contestants will choose someone they’d like to work with, and together, they’ll choose a song, arrange it in any way they would like and then perform it for the judges.

The duet challenge brings about a strategic complication for the contestants. If they choose someone who they think is worse than them to make themselves look better, then they may run into issues with the judges thinking they took the easy way out.

For the third and final round of Hollywood Week, which is where the above contestants should all be performing, the contestants will get their first chance to perform solo with the backing of an entire band.

Tune in to American Idol on Sundays and Mondays to see how far these contestants make it in the season.

