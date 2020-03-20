Bravo’s Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bravo’s favorite host Andy Cohen became the latest celebrity to announce that he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The popular TV producer shared the news via Instagram on March 20.

The Watch What Happens Live host wrote, “After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

His fellow famous friends were quick to leave messages in the comments section. John Mayer wrote, “Rest up. Love you with all my heart,” while Sarah Jessica Parker simply left a series of three blue-heart emojis. Busy Phillips commented, “Sending you love and healing, Andy. Get better so quickly!”

The 51-year-old executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise has one son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, whom he welcomed with the help of a surrogate on February 4, 2019. While self-quarantining at home, Cohen showed his son joining him at work in his home office.

Andy Cohen Was Diligently Working From Home In NYC Before Testing Positive For COVID-19

Cohen was vigilant about working after the social distancing rules were put in place in Los Angeles. He continued hosting his Sirius XM radio show from home, writing on Instagram, “Join me for #AndyCohenLive at 10am, with John from LA & Anderson Cooper to talk us off the ledge. @radioandysxm set us up with home units, so you’ve got Jeff Lewis, Bevy, & Amy broadcasting from their own self quarantines. (Mug by @williegeist & outfit from @lisarinna) Be smart, safe and kind!”

Cohen is based in Manhattan’s West Village, and his announcement came on the same day the New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo announced stricter guidelines for residents to fight coronavirus, and ordered all “non-essential businesses to close” – similar to what the state of California announced the day prior with their “Safer at Home” order.

During Friday’s press conference Cuomo said, “When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take,” the governor said as he ordered “non-essential” businesses to shut down starting Sunday evening.

