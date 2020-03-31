April Fools Day 2020 Freebies, Deals & Specials

With all the stay-at-home orders and social distancing happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may seem counterintuitive that there are any freebies, deals or specials to be had for April Fools Day this year. But because businesses still want to encourage online sales and to-go orders, we’ve found a few good ones for consumers.

Retail Stores

American Eagle: This retail chain is offering 50 percent off AE & Tailgate, no coupon code required. It has also put its jeans and shorts on sale, 25 to 50 percent off. And there’s free shipping on orders over $50, though the store is featuring shipping delays. And if you post a photo of yourself on social media wearing AE clothing and tag it #AExME or #AEJeans, you could be featured on its website.

Bath & Body Works: Right now, B&BW is offering buy 3 get 3 free on select body care, hand soaps at 6/$26 or 4/$20, and 5/$24 on wallflowers fragrance refills.

Best Buy: This electronics store is offering deals of the day that include electric razors, projectors, an air fryer, noise-canceling headphones, and more. Best Buy is also running an Apple Shopping Event, with big discounts on all things Apple. They are also offering contactless curbside or doorstep delivery.

Carter’s: This baby/kids clothing store is offering free shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase, plus 25 percent off $40 or more if you use the code 25OFF — and that’s on top of the already-on-sale clothing because the entire site is 50 to 60 percent off right now as part of their spring sale. And if you sign up for Carter’s email list, you get an extra 20 percent off your first purchase.

Forever 21: For April Fools Day, Forever 21 is offering a 48-hour flash sale of 30 percent off spring styles. They are also encouraging people to stay home by offering 25 percent off a $75+ purchase with the code STAYIN25. They are also supporting Direct Relief, which will provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to COVID-19.

Lowe’s: From now until April 15, Lowe’s is offering up to 40 percent off appliances. They also want customers to know that they are open for business right now and there are some great in-store only deals on lawn and garden equipment and material.

Old Navy: For spring, Old Navy is offering a limited time, online-only discount of 60 percent off everything on sale, plus an additional 30 percent off your order on April 1 only.

Revolve: This designer clothing site has over 20,000 that are on sale right now, up to 65 percent off. And you can get an extra 10 percent off if you sign up for their email list.

Sephora: If you need new beauty products, Sephora is offering free shipping on all orders (no minimum purchase) with the code FREESHIP. They are also offering a free foundation sample set with a $35 purchase with the code BESTSHADE.

Target: This big box store is running a bunch of Easter deals already, including BOGO 50 percent off on Easter bunny candy, buy 2 get 1 free on video games, 25 percent off Easter baskets, and kids’ books and movies at $4 and $5.

Restaurants

Buffalo Wild Wings: BWWs is offering delivery or to-go orders right now and deals include buy one, get one free traditional or boneless wings on Tuesdays, wing bundles with fries starting at $9.99 and family bundles of traditional wings plus boneless wings and fries for $34.99.

Burger King: This fast-food chain is offering free delivery on orders over $10. They are also offering w free kids meals with purchase, a Whopper meal for 2 or Impossible Whopper meal for 2 for $8.99, a $12.99 family bundle, a Whopper meal for one for $5, and a 2 chicken sandwiches/2 small french fries for $4.99.

Fresh Brothers Pizza: Use the code WEHEARTU on April 1 where if you buy one heart-shaped, one-topping pizza, you get get a second one free.

Marco’s Pizza: Right now, use the code MED699 to receive unlimited medium 1-topping pizzas for $6.99 apiece.

Olive Garden: This family Italian restaurant has a special deal in this time of quarantining — buy one entree, take on to go for $12.99, which includes breadsticks and salad or soup. The first entree comes hot and ready to eat, while the second one comes chilled and ready to be refrigerated until you’re ready to eat it. Olive Garden is also offering its Tour of Italy for $12 until April 2 — it includes fettuccine alfredo, lasagna classic, and chicken parmesan plus breadsticks and soup or salad.

Pizza Hut: The Big Dipper pizza is available now at 24 pieces for $12.99. There is also a large pizza with up to three toppings for $9.99, and you can get contactless delivery if you mention it in the delivery instructions.

Starbucks: Right now, Starbucks is offering free delivery via Uber Eats.

Subway: This sandwich chain is offering free delivery with the code SUBWAYNOW on their website.

Taco Bell: Get a free Doritos Locos Taco online or in the drive-thru. Limit one per person while supplies last.

