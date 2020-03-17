Are Jax Taylor & Tom Sandoval Still Friends Since Taylor’s Wedding?

Vanderpump Rules costars Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval have been feuding on and off screen. Are the two still friends since Taylor’s wedding?

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval have been friends for years and they’ve had their share of fights. But, this season on Vanderpump Rules, the two had a falling out that caused Taylor to briefly remove Sandoval from his wedding party. Unfortunately for fans of the duo’s friendship, the two have continued feuding off screen and appear to no longer be friends. Sandoval stated on Watch What Happens Live that Taylor is running a “smear campaign” against him.

On Vanderpump Rules, Taylor admitted to having sex on two occasions with Sandoval’s then-girlfriend Kristen Doute. On another episode, Sandoval punched Taylor in the face. Taylor has also taken verbal shots at Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix. Sandoval has also had negative things to say about Taylor’s relationship with wife Brittany Cartwright and his cheating history in his relationships. The two have both engaged in fights with each other.

But, given their tumultuous history together, this could always change.

Stassi Schroeder Weighed In on Taylor’s Feelings Over the Shattered Friendship

Schroeder has had her own issues with Sandoval over the years. One example was when Sandoval sent Schroeder a “rage text” the night before her book signing party, which was being held at the bar and restaurant Tom Tom on Vanderpump Rules. As Sandoval is part owner of Tom Tom, in his text message, he threatened to kick Schroeder out of the bar.

But, when Andy Cohen asked for her feelings about Sandoval’s fallen friendship with Taylor on Watch What Happens Live‘s March 10, 2020 episode, Schroeder appeared to tread lightly. But, she did say that Taylor told her Sandoval seemed to only contact him when filming was taking place.

As for Schroeder’s relationship with Sandoval today, she confirmed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that he is invited to her wedding to Beau Clark.

Jax Taylor Said He Regrets Having Tom Sandoval In His Wedding

Originally, Taylor had two best men in his wedding – Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. But, when Sandoval confronted Taylor about a scandal involving the wedding, Taylor dis-invited him from the wedding and threw him out of the bridal party. The scandal involved the pastor who was set to officiate the wedding. Buzzfeed reported that the pastor, Ryan Dotson, had made several homophobic and anti-LGBTQ comments online.

After facing backlash, Taylor and Cartwright fired Dotson, who was a family friend of Cartwright’s. Cartwright cried over the situation on Vanderpump Rules and it was clearly a hot button topic for the couple. Lance Bass ended up officiating the wedding.

Taylor talked about the firing and Sandoval’s approach in a tweet, writing, “We did [take care of it and fire him]. It’s our wedding it’s our choice. Period … We did what was right for Brittany and I. What Tom did was wrong, again, just like Stassi’s party, he had no tact.”

Taylor ended up allowing Sandoval back into his wedding party but Sandoval was demoted from being a best man. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Taylor said that today, he wishes he hadn’t allowed Sandoval to be in his wedding. Taylor explained, “I did change my mind and allow him to not only come to the wedding, but to be in my wedding and do I regret that, yes … I felt I was a little bit bullied into bringing him back in … I wish he was at the wedding, I just wish he wasn’t in the wedding, if that makes any sense. Everybody up there plays a huge role in my life, huge role from the moment I moved to L.A., ’til the day I got married.”

He continued, “Each one of those guys, I love individually so much, and they’ve done so much for me, and I just you know the things that I was going through with Tom, it just … it didn’t make sense for him to be standing next to me.”

