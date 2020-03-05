Ashley B. Spoilers on My 600 Lb Life Season 8 Episode 10

Ashley B., a Louisiana native, is the subject of tonight’s Season 8 episode of My 600 Lb Life., which airs Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC. The reality star was forced to move back in with her mother in order to get the help she needed to take care of her infant daughter, considering Ashley weighs 639 pounds and struggles with her mobility. Ashley is now heading to Texas to seek out the help of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to help her shed some weight and regain control of her life.

The TLC description of Season 8 Episode 10, titled “Ashley B.’s Story,” reads, “At 600 pounds, Ashley had to move home so her mom could help her care for not just herself but her newborn daughter. Now Ashley must overcome a lifetime’s worth of unfortunate circumstances and get Dr. Now’s help in Houston to find a way to go on living.”

Here’s what we know about the reality star based on the promos for tonight’s episode. (Warning: some spoilers on Ashley’s journey ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!)

Ashley Looks to Her Friend Tomorrow to Help Keep Her From Breaking Her Diet

Ashley’s tempted to break Dr. Now’s diet when the house is filled with the smells of her mom’s cooking. Can she resist? Tune in to #My600lbLife tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/RWo54Y8gNe — TLC Network (@TLC) March 4, 2020

It’s obvious from the promo above that Ashley is determined to stick to Dr. Now’s strict diet, despite the temptations of her family’s big meals. The reality star explains that when her mother starts cooking something that smells delicious, she takes matters into her own hands in order to prevent herself from partaking.

“The most challenging thing about sticking to Dr. Now’s diet is my family is still my family and they’re gonna eat the way they eat,” Ashley tells the cameras in the clip above. “So my big temptation is dinner because that’s when my mom cooks for the whole family, and the smells fill up the whole space and it makes me want to give in and eat what they’re having, but I’ve been resisting.”

Ashley resists the urge to break her diet by calling her friend Tomorrow, a lifelong friend who brings her over a healthy meal to eat when Ashley is close to relapsing. Tomorrow can be seen bringing Ashley some shrimp, crab meat and avocado, and the two sit down together to snack on some veggies while Ashley’s mother cooks in the background.

“I really am pushing my hardest and I feel like I am doing good with my progress, especially with my diet, but with my mom in the kitchen I can’t even come close to what she’s making or I am going to lose my will and give in. So I just keep my distance and wait for my healthy options to come and I eat that.”

She adds, “So my hope is I make it to all my goals for Dr. Now because it’s very important for me to get this surgery ’cause I feel like this is bigger than food, this is my life, this is my children’s future, and it’s only gonna happen if I do this like I should.”

Ashley Deals With Medical Issues & Separation Anxiety During Her Journey & Gains Some Weight Back

Because of her weight, Ashley has to rely on family just to help her in and out of bed. For her daughters and her future, she’s knows it’s time to make a change. Follow her journey tonight at 8/7c on #My600lbLife. pic.twitter.com/qQPgf13uwj — TLC Network (@TLC) March 4, 2020

TLC shared another clip of Ashley above, as her sister attempts to help her out of bed. The description of the promo notes that Ashley relies completely on her family to help her get around the house, and it’s clear from the clip that Ashley is really struggling to stand.

“I’m very desperate for a change,” she tearfully says during a confessional. “My children need it, my family need it, so I’m not living this life where I’m trapped. I definitely feel trapped. I feel like a prisoner in my own body.” The cameras cut over to another clip of Ashley being helped into bed by another young family member, who helps her remove her shoes from her aching feet.

In the end, Ashley has a tough journey, mainly due to the separation from her children while she remains in Texas under Dr. Now’s care. She also dealt with issues regarding IBS, and slipped up a few times during her journey and went off her diet. However, the reality star worked incredibly hard, and months into her weight loss journey, Ashley was down to 468 pounds. Unfortunately, by her last weigh-in with Dr. Now, she gained back 34 pounds due to the stress of her IBS issues, bringing her back up to 504 pounds.

In the end, she lost a total of 135 pounds, and Dr. Now gives her the task of losing another 80 in 2 months or he won’t be able to approve her for gastric sleeve surgery. It’s unclear today if Ashley successfully loses the 80 pounds and gets her surgery because the episode ends before we get her final results with Dr. Now. However, it’s clear Ashley is determined to lose the weight she needs to get back on track, as she can be seen with a positive attitude, exercising daily with her sister and refusing to give up. We expect Ashley B. will be back with a follow-up episode in the near future, so stay tuned!

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on TLC to catch new episodes of My 600 Lb Life. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: ‘My 600 Lb. Life’ Deaths: Remembering the Cast Members Who Have Passed Away