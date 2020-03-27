‘Swamp People’: Who Is Ashley Jones Married To?

Ashley Jones, one of the stars of Swamp People, is married to attorney Chad Jones. The couple lives with their children in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

As the only female alligator hunter on the show, Ashley has become a fan-favorite on Swamp People, and often spends time with Ronnie Adams in Louisiana. But when she isn’t busy hunting gators, she spends time with Jones and her three kids.

Read on to learn more about Ashley and her family.

Chad Jones Is a Founding Partner at the Jones Law Firm

According to his LinkedIn, Ashley’s husband, Chad, is a founding partner at The Jones Law Firm. He founded the firm in 2013. His LinkedIn bio reveals that his areas of practice include NFL Concussion Settlement, GM Ignition Switch litigation, Toxic Torts, Personal Injury, Premises Liability, Mass Tort Litigation etc.

Prior to The Jones Law Firm, Jones was the Chief of Operations at PELA GeoEnvironmental for 15 years. He was also a staff geologist at MACTEC.

Jones graduated from Mississippi State University in 1997 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geology and Earth Science.

Ashley’s Husband Introduced Her to Hunting

According to her History bio, Ashley has a passion for hunting alligators and wild hogs. Her shot is so good that she’s known by family and friends in the hunting community as “deadeye.”

In a 2019 interview with the Clarion Ledger, Ashley revealed that she suffered a miscarriage, which sent her into a deep depression a few years back. “I was in depression for three months without even knowing it.”

She continued, “It was like I was dead inside. It was like just going through the motions of life without getting anything back from it. It was a hormonal imbalance and that’s normal, but I didn’t have anything I was passionate about to fall back on.”

“I really didn’t have things I was passionate about doing,” Jones said. “I was just taking care of other people.”

Chad then suggested he and his wife go deer hunting, and Ashley agreed. Little did she know, the experience would change her life. She says of missing a shot of her first buck, “I remember that feeling of missing him, but I remember the adrenalin rush. I understood why people get up at 4 a.m. to go hunting. It was really, really cool to me.”

Ashley started hunting eight hours a week, and eventually, she forayed into alligator hunting. It was around that time that she started watching Swamp People. Jones said, “I watched the show religiously and never in a million years would I have thought I would be on it — ever.”

Jones admits she owes her love of hunting to her husband. She ends the interview with the Clarion Ledger by suggesting, “My advice to any guy who dates someone who doesn’t hunt — take them. It may bring something out in them they didn’t know about. It changed my life. It saved my life. It really did.”

Swamp People first premiered on History on August 22, 2010. The most recent season premiered in January.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on the History Channel.

