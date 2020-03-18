Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/18/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 8 featured the second performances and clue packages from the Group C contestants, including the Astronaut.

Read on for the top clues we’ve learned about the Astronaut’s identity so far, and leading guesses for who might be under the mask.

This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Astronaut Clues

Space was the theme of the Astronaut’s episode 7 clue package took place in a rocketship; major visual clues were the solar system, a broom, and a toolbox. The clue package also included key phrases like “far from home,” “heart-throbbing,” code blue,” “hungering,” and “not a pitch-perfect landing.”

After the Astronaut performed for the first time, he told Nick Cannon that he chose to perform as the Astronaut because “Well, people say the sky’s the limit, but when you’re an astronaut, the sky’s just the beginning. Even though I started at a young age, I feel like I’m just getting started.” Was the Astronaut a child star? It certainly seems like it.

The Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Fans on Twitter were convinced that the Astronaut’s beautiful singing voice matched country music star Hunter Hayes even before episode 7 aired, and doubled down on that guess as the judges wondered if he might instead be Josh Hutcherson, Lance Bass, or Zac Efron.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

