Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Clues & Guesses 3/25/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 9 features performances and new clue packages from the remaining 4 contestants in “Group C.” One of those performers is the Astronaut.

At this point in the competition, there have been a number of clues about the Astronaut’s secret celebrity identity, and several guesses made about who might be under the mask.

Read on the latest clues and guesses about the Astronaut’s identity on The Masked Singer, updated through season 3 episode 9.

‘The Masked Singer’ Astronaut Clues

Space was the theme of the Astronaut’s episode 7 clue package took place in a rocketship; major visual clues were the solar system, a broom, and a toolbox. The clue package also included key phrases like “far from home,” “heart-throbbing,” code blue,” “hungering,” and “not a pitch-perfect landing.”

The Astronaut said “Even though I started at a young age, I feel like I’m just getting started,” suggesting he might have been a child star.

During the Astronaut’s episode 8 clue package, he said that at one time in his life, he was “wandering for 500 days, using sign language until I found my own voice.” Visual clues that stood out in the video were the Orion’s Belt constellation on a white flag, a bouquet of colorful balloons, a french horn, a mountain range, and a red emergency button.

The Astronaut hinted that Stevie Wonder is “a dear friend” of his. He has also suggested he has ties to “an organized crime family.”

During the episode 9 “supergroup” performance that kicked off the show, The Astronaut’s bonus clue was “I’m all for horses.”

The Clues: Astronaut | Season 3 Ep. 9 | THE MASKED SINGER

At the start of the Astronaut’s third video package, he said that performing as the Astronaut “makes me forget I’m still only human.” The panelists pointed out that “Only Human” is a Jonas Brothers song. Then, the Astronaut’s “bro-naut” gave more clues about him, his identity disguised by a moon mask. Two items that stood out in the package were a cup of coffee (that made Ken Jeong think of Seattle), a pair of die (adding up to the number 10). The friend hinted that the Astronaut, who he called “Astro,” “took a huge nosedive and fell flat on his face.” To conclude, the friend said “No stumble can stop him from reaching for the moon.”

“Bye, bye, bye” was another key phrase.

After performing “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran, the Astronaut told the judges “if I’m blessed to make it to the Super 9, I’ll make sure the whole world sees my whole heart as I really am.” The Astronaut’s Lego-themed clue, in honor of guest panelist Will Arnett, was Nicole and the Astronaut at the Mall. Explaining the clue, the Astronaut teased “So remember when we were both together to celebrate a huge birthday?”

The Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer’ Guesses

Last week, the judges guess that the Astronaut could be Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino, Corey Feldman, or Joseph Gordon Levitt. On Twitter, fans stayed firm that the Astronaut sounds a lot like country music star Hunter Hayes.

After the Astronaut’s Group C championship performance, Ken Jeong guessed that the Astronaut could be Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Will Arnett guessed JC Chasez, and Robin Thicke guessed Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Hunter Hayes remained the most popular guess on Twitter. Other guesses included Johnathan Taylor Thomas, Lance Bass, and Joe Jonas.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

