‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale & After the Final Rose Times

Season 24 of The Bachelor has almost come to a close. There are only two episodes left, the finale and the live After the Final Rose reunion special. The way ABC has been hyping the end of this season, with Chris Harrison telling Heavy back in January that the finale is “gut-wrenching,” it promises to be full of fireworks, tears, heartbreak and possibly love.

Here’s what you need to know about when they will air and what to expect when Peter Weber finally chooses between Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss.

The Finale is Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m.

Sneak Peek: The Bachelor 2020 Season Finale – The BachelorThings get real when Hannah Ann and Madison meet Bachelor Peter Weber's parents in Australia. This season of The Bachelor features a complicated ending that you'll never see coming. From 'The Women Tell All,' season 24, episode 10 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-03-03T06:00:10.000Z

The Bachelor’s final episode of the season airs Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. It only runs for two hours and will undoubtedly leave viewers with an agonizing cliffhanger ahead of the live reunion special airing the following night.

According to the episode description for part one of the final two episodes, Peter will be “torn between Hannah Ann and Madison” and then “events spiral out of his control.”

ABC’s press release teases:

Peter’s romantic journey is coming to an unbelievable conclusion. After the shocking ending to the fantasy suite dates, Peter, Hannah and Madison travel to Alice Springs, Australia … Down to the final two women, it is time for Peter to decide which one he wants to marry. Will his future be with Hannah Ann or Madison? He is hoping his family will bring some clarity to the search for his soulmate. But when Peter introduces the women to his family, their encounters set off an inescapable chain of emotional events that escalate beyond anything Peter could have imagined. Peter’s family clearly states its preference, culminating in a passionate plea from Peter’s mother, Barb. How will this impact the women? And where will that leave Peter? His last dates with Hannah Ann and Madison only leave Peter more confused. Will his dream of finding his happily ever after happen? Or will it turn into his worst nightmare, leaving him broken-hearted in the end?

But that won’t actually be the end of it because the following night, there are two more hours of drama in store for fans.

The Live After the Final Rose is Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

After watching Peter decide on who has won his heart on Monday, Tuesday night brings Bachelor Nation the live After the Final Rose reunion, airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

The description of the ATFR teases, “What happens to Peter and his hopes for a happy ending? Everyone will find out as the stunning conclusion to Peter’s love story plays out live on part two of ABC’s The Bachelor season finale Tuesday, March 10.”

It also says, “America watched live on Monday night as a devastated and emotional Peter attempted to make sense of his situation. Can he turn it around? Will he get engaged? Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison will all appear live with Chris Harrison to talk about those tumultuous days in Australia and the rollercoaster of events that have happened since. No one knows how Peter’s journey will end… not even Peter.”

That sounds a little ominous. But all the drama airs Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

