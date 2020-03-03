‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Women Tell All Live Spoilers & Recap

Season 24 of The Bachelor is winding down, which means it’s time for the annual Women Tell All special. This season’s reunion between the rejectees and Peter Weber promises to be full of drama, especially between Victoria Paul and Alayah Benavidez, and between Mykenna Dorn and Tammy Ly.

Plus, former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay will be on hand to talk about the cyber-bullying and racism that goes on within Bachelor Nation online, and there will be the traditional blooper reel and Bachelor Nation viewing party crashing. In an extra bit of fun this year, Peter and host Chris Harrison are bringing breakout Bachelor stars Peter’s parents along to crash some viewing parties.

Also, don’t forget that last week’s episode left off with a big cliffhanger, which will be resolved before the Women Tell All reunion begins. ABC has revealed that the final-three rejectee was there when they taped the Women Tell All, so we’ll have to see that rose ceremony first.

Follow along here with our live spoilers and recap. All times Eastern.

The Bachelor: Women Tell All special airs Monday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

