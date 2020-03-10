‘The Bachelor’ 2020 After The Final Rose Spoilers & Recap

The first night of The Bachelor’s two-night finale was certainly filled with drama and tension. Peter Weber’s parents made their feelings abundantly clear — choose Hannah Ann Sluss, she’s the one for you.

But Peter and Madison Prewett couldn’t just ignore their feelings. It seemed like maybe they were going to work through their issues, but in the end, Madison said that their need for each other and their desire to make this work was clouding their judgment as to whether they are really compatible. And then she quit the show.

It left Peter reeling because now the choice has been for him as to who wins his heart — except he doesn’t want Hannah Ann to win by default, and presumably if she knew Madison quit, she wouldn’t want that either. Now he has a big decision to make. Is Hannah Ann the one? Or will he arrive at the After the Final Rose live reunion a single man?

Follow along here with our live recap, but be warned of spoilers.

