Has ‘The Bachelor’ Ever Changed His Mind Before?

On the season 24 finale of The Bachelor, Peter Weber was quite torn between his final two women, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett, leading some fans to wonder if a bachelor or bachelorette lead has ever changed his or her mind and reversed their finale decision during the After the Final Rose live reunion special?

In fact, it has happened twice (and it sort of happened once on The Bachelorette). Read on for details.

Jason Mesnick Changed His Mind

Jason Rejects Melissa for Molly – The BachelorThat time Jason Mesnick changed his mind. Subscribe: http://goo.gl/mo7HqT 2016-02-13T18:55:06.000Z

Back on season 13 of The Bachelor, which aired winter/spring 2009, Jason Mesnick got to the end with Melissa Rycroft and Molly Malaney. He ended up proposing to Melissa during the finale, but then during the After the Final Rose special, he told host Chris Harrison that his feelings had changed.

Jason then dumped Melissa at the live reunion special and said he wanted to ask Molly for another chance. When Molly came out for her interview, she admitted she still had feelings for Jason and she agreed to give him another shot.

They were married a year later, which aired on ABC as a special called The Bachelor: Jason and Molly’s Wedding. The two of them welcomed their daughter, Riley, in 2013; Mesnick had a son, Ty, from his previous marriage to Hilary Buckholz.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Also Changed His Mind

'The Bachelor': Arie and Becca see each other for first time since breakupAfter proposing to Becca Kufrin, Arie Luyendyk, Jr. said he missed Lauren Burnham, the show's runner up, and broke off his engagement with Kufrin to pursue Burnham. 2018-03-07T08:28:59.000Z

Eight years later, during season 22 of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. also changed his mind. He originally got engaged to Becca Kufrin on the finale, but then a few weeks after filming wrapped, he broke up with her, telling her that he was more in love with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Arie and Becca did not part amicably, but she did go on to be the next star of The Bachelorette.

During the After the Final Rose special, Arie and Lauren shared how they had been in touch since the show wrapped. Arie proposed to her during the show and she accepted. They were married in January 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Alessi Ren, in May of that same year.

Hannah Brown Also Kind of Changed Her Mind

Hannah Asks Tyler C. On A Date – The BacheloretteHannah Brown asks Tyler Cameron on a date during The Bachelorette season finale! 2019-08-05T16:16:09.000Z

During season 15 of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt, only to break up with him shortly thereafter upon discovering that he had been in a serious relationship right before coming on the show. At the live reunion, she accepted Jed’s apology but told him she no longer had the same feelings for him that she had when they got engaged.

When runner-up Tyler Cameron joined the live reunion, Hannah admitted she still had feelings for him and asked him out for a drink. However, they didn’t really end up getting back together; in fact, Tyler had a fling with model Gigi Hadid after the show was finally over. He has most recently been linked to fellow reality TV star Stassie Karanikolaou.

It actually seemed like Hannah had changed her mind once again when Peter’s season of The Bachelor came around this year. She came on this season and seemed genuinely regretful about sending Peter home during the final three of her season. She stopped short of asking him to let her be on his season, but it really seemed like that’s where they were heading.

So for now, Hannah is single. She reportedly turned down offers to be the next bachelorette because she and ABC couldn’t agree on the financial terms.

The Bachelor franchise of shows airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC; the seaosn 24 After the Final Rose will air Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

