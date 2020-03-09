Are Madison Prewett & ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Still Together?

If you just can’t wait two hours to see the super dramatic conclusion to The Bachelor season 24, here is all the info we have about whether pilot Peter Weber is still together with Madison Prewett. Be warned of major spoilers ahead for the finale, however, which is airing Monday, March 9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE, STOP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE BACHELOR SEASON 24 FINALE

Yes, Peter and Madison Might Still Be Together

Sneak Peek: The Bachelor 2020 Season Finale – The BachelorThings get real when Hannah Ann and Madison meet Bachelor Peter Weber's parents in Australia. This season of The Bachelor features a complicated ending that you'll never see coming. From 'The Women Tell All,' season 24, episode 10 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-03-03T06:00:10.000Z

According to Reality Steve, here is how the finale goes down. The final two, Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, meet Peter’s family in Australia and his family is decidedly Team Hannah Ann, which is maybe a little surprising considering how much they liked Madison when they met her on Peter’s first solo date.

But with or without his family’s endorsement, Peter is still torn between the two women. In the preview video, he says he’s in love with both of them. However, maybe the choice is made for him.

Because ahead of the final rose ceremony, Madison quits the show. She can’t get past the fact that Peter slept with Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller on the overnight dates, so she leaves. Apparently, Hannah Ann considers leaving as well, though Reality Steve does not say why. Maybe it’s because she doesn’t want to win by default? But it sounds like the woman Peter’s mom is crying about is actually Hannah Ann.

Ultimately, Peter proposes to Hannah Ann and they get engaged. However, they have since broken up and it is reportedly because he wanted to pursue Madison. The big question right now is whether they ever got back together and if that relationship stuck.

Reality Steve says they are “dating and not engaged.” That would make a lot of sense, actually, because…

Now They Can Save the Proposal for After the Final Rose

Peter Weber Tells Madison He's Falling In Love with Her – The BachelorMadison tells Bachelor Peter Weber that faith is a big part of her life, and that it's a very important part of who she is and what she's looking for in a partner. Peter says it's important to him too, and that her faith is inspiring to him — and that it's part of why he's falling in love with her. From 'Week 7,' season 24, episode 7 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-11T06:00:05.000Z

The show is saying that even Peter doesn’t know how this love story will end. So, if he is back together with Madison but isn’t sure about whether she’ll say yes if he proposes, that could be the big finish during the After the Final Rose live reunion special.

Presumably, Madison will say yes because The Bachelor likes a happily ever after narrative. But there’s always a chance she says no, or maybe tells him she’s not ready for that step. That would certainly be dramatic. This show also likes drama.

And between finding out the status of Peter and Madison and having Hannah Ann at the live reunion to hash things out with Peter, there should be plenty of drama on hand. As host Chris Harrison says in a preview video, “This is one of the most unexpected and complicated endings we have ever seen.”

It wouldn’t be the first time the bachelor has picked one woman and changed his mind later. In 2009, Jason Mesnick proposed to Melissa Rycroft and then dumped her and asked Molly Malaney to take him back during the After the Final Rose live reunion. They eventually got married and have two kids together.

Then in 2018, Arie Luyendyk got engaged to Becca Kufrin and then also changed his mind, dumping her after the show wrapped and proposing to runner-up Lauren Burnham during the live reunion. Burnham said yes and the two of them married in January 2019, welcoming a daughter a few months later.

Tune in Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to watch what host Chris Harrison told Heavy is a “gut-wrenching” finale.

