The Bear on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 3/11/2020

On Season 3 of The Masked Singer, Group C gets ready to perform for the first time. That means a Swan, T-Rex, Astronaut, Rhino, Night Angel and Bear will get to sing. As far as the Bear is concerned, some fans are excited to discover who is hiding behind the bright pink, purple, and blue stuffed animal.

While we don’t know too much just yet about The Bear, here’s what we have learned from the teasers given and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ The Bear Clues & Guesses

One of the biggest hints given early on about The Bear is that she sings Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”

“I have been both hunter and hunted,” The Bear says in her clue package. “I’m sick of everyone not knowing who I really am. This momma bear is coming out of hibernation. Now tonight I, bear, exercise my right to a killer performance.”

The Bear on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

Bear got back? Tune in to an ALL NEW @MaskedSingerFOX TONIGHT and help me figure out who’s singing my shhhtuff! I’ll be watching! https://t.co/LAu4mq1oJv — Sir Mix-A-Lot (@therealmix) March 11, 2020

One of the most popular guesses on social media was that comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish was hiding behind The Bear mask. Netizens claimed the raspiness the Bear’s voice matched hers. More, The Bear is rocking unicorn colors, which could be a reference to Haddish’ book, her book, The Last Black Unicorn.

Others guessed YouTuber JoJo Siwa was behind The Bear costume, while some said it was Cardi B.

