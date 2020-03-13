Bertello on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurial brothers Eric and Andy Bert took their innovative outdoor-cooking design to Shark Tank to see if they could get one of the sharks to bite and offer an investment in their company.

The product is a wood fire and gas outdoor pizza oven, and it can be fueled by gas, charcoal or wood, and it cooks the food at over 930 degrees Fahrenheit. Because of the high temperature, it can cook a Neapolitan pizza in less than two minutes.

The Bertello brothers pitched their company to sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary. The episode airs on Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Here’s what you should know about Bertello:

1. The Company Was Founded in 2017

According to the website, Bertello was founded in the fall of 2017 with a Kickstarter campaign. The funding period ran for 30 days from November 7, 2017 to December 7, 2017.

In that time period, they were able to raise $207,267 from a total of 755 backers. The fundraising goal initially was only $10,000.

The campaign stated that the Napoli Multi-Fueled Pizza Oven would cost less than half as much as ovens offered by competitors who were also selling portable multi-fueled ovens.

2. Being on ‘Shark Tank’ Was a Dream for Eric Bertello

Eric Bertello told Heavy in an email that the decision to try out for Shark Tank was made because the show is one of his favorites.

“I have seen every episode at least twice,” he said. “I’ve always dreamed of being on the show and can’t believe my dream became a reality!”

According to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Eric applied to be on Shark Tank online since they weren’t able to attend any in-person casting calls. Eric told them he “applied through the ABC website, and got very lucky.”

3. The Founders are Pizza Lovers

Since Eric has lived in New York City for over a decade, he has become a pizza connoisseur.

“I worked at a pizza place for 5 years and have always loved pizza,” he said. “Also, living in New York City for over 10 years has made me become a bit of a pizza connoisseur. Merging these passions together has helped me create a product that is now one of my favorite new hobbies and passions.”

The portable, at-home pizza oven is a way to share those passions with customers and people who may want high-quality pizzas at home.

4. Bertello is a Small Family-Owned Business

Since Bertello is founded by two brothers, it’s a family-owned business.

“We developed the easiest to use wood and gas fire pizza available on the market. The Bertello oven allows you to achieve restaurant quality wood or gas fired pizza in less than two minutes at over 930 degrees F,” he said.

The brothers have been working together on the idea since the start of the company in 2017.

5. Eric Bertello Uses His Own Oven Obsessively

Eric says he uses his own product nearly every day, and it’s not just for pizza.

“I have become completely obsessed cooking wood fired pizzas in the Bertello oven,” he said. “I’ve always loved outdoor BBQ Grilling and I have always loved pizza, but cooking your own wood fired pizzas takes the fun of BBQing to the next level! I personally use it about 5 days a week year round, for pizza, steak, fish and vegetables.”

Because of the high heat, the oven cooks foods a lot more quickly than other types of cooking does.

Tune in to Shark Tank on March 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to see if the entrepreneurial brothers get a deal with one of the Sharks.

